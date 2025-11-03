9 Ways To Use Old Bay Seasoning You May Have Never Thought Of

Old Bay Seasoning is a pre-made spice mix including celery salt, red pepper, black pepper, and paprika, among others. While the company doesn't publish their full blend of special spices, Old Bay copycat recipes online claim the other ingredients include cayenne pepper, dry mustard, allspice, cardamom, cinnamon, ground cloves, powdered ginger, and nutmeg. It's a classic option for seasoning seafood dishes ranging from crab cakes to low country boils and beyond. But did you know you can use this seasoning mix for way more than just seafood?

You may not have thought about it before, but if you don't eat a ton of seafood, that can of Old Bay Seasoning may just be sitting in your pantry, mostly unused. And, even if you do eat seafood regularly, that can goes a long way. Learning how to make the most out of your Old Bay Seasoning can help you utilize something that'd just be sitting around — and may even help you create some of your new favorite recipes with minimal changes or effort.

Ready to discover the many ways Old Bay can transform some of your favorite foods? From spicy popcorn to fan favorite chicken wings, here are nine ways to use this versatile seasoning you may have never considered.