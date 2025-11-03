9 Ways To Use Old Bay Seasoning You May Have Never Thought Of
Old Bay Seasoning is a pre-made spice mix including celery salt, red pepper, black pepper, and paprika, among others. While the company doesn't publish their full blend of special spices, Old Bay copycat recipes online claim the other ingredients include cayenne pepper, dry mustard, allspice, cardamom, cinnamon, ground cloves, powdered ginger, and nutmeg. It's a classic option for seasoning seafood dishes ranging from crab cakes to low country boils and beyond. But did you know you can use this seasoning mix for way more than just seafood?
You may not have thought about it before, but if you don't eat a ton of seafood, that can of Old Bay Seasoning may just be sitting in your pantry, mostly unused. And, even if you do eat seafood regularly, that can goes a long way. Learning how to make the most out of your Old Bay Seasoning can help you utilize something that'd just be sitting around — and may even help you create some of your new favorite recipes with minimal changes or effort.
Ready to discover the many ways Old Bay can transform some of your favorite foods? From spicy popcorn to fan favorite chicken wings, here are nine ways to use this versatile seasoning you may have never considered.
As a popcorn seasoning
Take your movie night snacks to the next level by generously sprinkling your popcorn (also check out this bacon bourbon caramel popcorn recipe), with Old Bay Seasoning. This creates a spicy, salty treat that perfectly balances the sweetness of movie snacks like chocolate or candy, while pairing perfectly with nearly any drink you can imagine. Soda? Juice? Cocktail? All are excellent options here.
There are two tricks to getting the perfect Old Bay popcorn. First (and most importantly), don't add any additional salt to your bag or bowl. This seasoning mix is already pretty salty and adding anything extra can easily create popcorn that leaves your mouth feeling dehydrated and you unable to continue eating. Second, according to one Reddit user, "Don't skimp on the butter!" Add your Old Bay Seasoning and generous amounts of melted butter to the popcorn bag and shake it to evenly distribute the flavor across all the kernels before pouring it into your bowl for the best experience. Trust us.
To elevate your French fries
Looking for the secret to creating the most amazing French fries? Well, you're in luck, because it's Old Bay Seasoning. This spicy mix works so perfectly because it's savory and a little spicy without being overwhelming. Use it on homemade fries or unseasoned frozen versions. You can make Old Bay French fries out of any variety of fry, including curly, steak, fast food, crinkle cut, or even sweet potato.
If you're baking the fries in the oven, start by laying them out on the sheet and spray them with a spritz of your favorite cooking oil before shaking the Old Bay Seasoning over top. If you're deep frying them, throw them in a bowl with a bit of oil and toss them in the seasoning before placing into the fryer basket. But how much seasoning mix should you add for optimal taste? One Reddit user suggests, "And don't be afraid to go heavy; one of the best parts of bay fries is when they're just covered in it." Of course, this might be a matter of preference. If you want a lighter flavor, use a light hand, and if you want a strong, bold flavor, use a heavy hand.
For upgrading your deviled eggs
Deviled eggs are an appetizer favorite at family gatherings because they're delicious, filling, and relatively simple to make. Eggs are boiled, cut in half, and then the white is carefully separated from the yolk. Yolks are mashed together with mayo, mustard, and a few other ingredients before being spooned or piped back into the egg whites. Normally, at this point, you would sprinkle the tops with a little bit of paprika before serving them. But we highly suggest using Old Bay Seasoning in lieu of simple paprika for a spicy, savory upgrade on this classic dish.
If you're looking to use the seasoning for a garnish, a little shake over each egg will do. You don't want to add too much or it can become overly salty — especially if you also added salt into the yolk filling. One Reddit user offered a slightly different approach for how to utilize Old Bay in your deviled eggs: "I completely endorse putting Old Bay in the filling along with a splash of apple cider vinegar and Dijon mustard and then sprinkling more Old Bay on top as a garnish."
As a way to switch up your chicken wings
There are countless ways to make chicken wings (chili lime wings, for instance), with some of the most favored recipes being buffalo, barbecue, and lemon pepper. But, why not switch things up by crafting some mouthwatering Old Bay chicken wings? For the strongest flavor profile, use the seasoning mix for both the wings themselves and as part of a homemade dipping sauce.
To make Old Bay chicken wings, start with uncooked wings that have been patted dry. Toss them in a bowl with butter and Old Bay Seasoning before laying them out on a pan. Alternatively, you can lay the uncooked wings out on the pan and then generously sprinkle them with Old Bay. The method is a matter of preference, with the latter reducing the amount of oil or butter used (and thus, the calories and cholesterol content). Cook until done. The final product should have a deep orangish-red coloring to it.
There are a few different simple sauces you could make to go with your wings. One option is to combine melted butter with Old Bay for a thin spicy, savory, buttery sauce. If you enjoy thicker sauces, consider combining mayo with Old Bay instead. Of course, you can never go wrong with adding a few dashes of the seasoning to ranch for an earthy, rich, savory flavor combination.
To make the most delicious cheddar biscuits
Cheddar biscuits are great with any meal, but they're most commonly served alongside seafood dishes at varying restaurants (like Red Lobster, for example). Whether you serve them with the standard seafood or alongside other proteins like chicken, beef, or pork, adding a little Old Bay can help make these biscuits extra delicious.
Cheddar biscuits are especially great because they're a simple drop recipe, meaning you don't have to form each individual biscuit by hand. Whatever recipe you have, follow that until the biscuits are almost done. Then, take them from the oven and sprinkle a little bit of Old Bay on top before placing them back in to finish cooking. The combination of savory cheese, spicy Old Bay, and warm, starchy dough is an unrivaled combination that you'll be looking to serve with all your meals once you get the chance to try it.
For improved grilled vegetables
Using Old Bay on your grilled vegetables (say hello to this grilled summer vegetables recipe) helps improve an easy side dish with minimal extra effort. To implement, just grab your favorite fresh veggies and slice them according to your preference. Toss them in a bowl with Old Bay Seasoning and your favorite oil (or melted butter) before grilling them until tender. Cooking can be done on a grill or in a sauté pan, based on what you have available to you.
The best part about this idea is how versatile it is. You can literally use any fresh vegetable you have on hand and be greeted with a mildly new taste each time. For an extra layer of flavor, consider topping your grilled Old Bay vegetables with a little cheddar cheese sauce right before serving. The creamy, melty cheese offers the perfect counterpoint to the savory, spicy Old Bay and the earthy taste of your chosen vegetable.
As the secret ingredient in your spicy Bloody Mary's
If you haven't already had a "Baltimore Bloody Mary," you're really missing out. The addition of Old Bay to this classic tomato-based cocktail is truly life-changing — once you have it this way, you'll never go back to drinking ordinary Bloody Mary's.
To try this for yourself, start with your standard Bloody Mary recipe. Then, pour some Old Bay onto a flat, round plate. Rim a tall glass using a lime wedge and then carefully place the glass into the plate of seasoning. Twisting slightly can help you more thoroughly cover the rim. Every time you take a sip, you'll get a kick of spicy and savory. If you're looking for an even bolder flavor profile, you can add a small amount of the seasoning into the cocktail itself before shaking or stirring.
Bloody Mary's aren't the only drink you can upgrade with Old Bay. Consider adding this seafood seasoning to your margaritas, martinis, and micheladas. Substitute it almost anywhere that rimming salt, standard salt, celery salt, or paprika is used in drink recipes.
As a fantastic roasted potato upgrade
Old Bay is an excellent way to upgrade your roasted potatoes (also tasty is this Greek-style roasted potatoes recipe), into something richer, spicier, and more savory. This easy side dish will pair well with almost any main dish or protein, but it's especially excellent with sea food dishes, chicken wings, or hamburgers. Best of all? Old Bay roasted potatoes can be prepared and popped into the oven in less than 10 minutes, although it does vary slightly based on how much you're making.
To get started, you can either slice your potatoes or dice them into square chunks. It's up to you whether to peel them or leave the skin on — either way will work just fine. Then, place your pre-cut potatoes into a large bowl, drizzle with a little bit of cooking oil, and shake a generous amount of Old Bay over top. Toss these together and then lay out in a single layer on a baking sheet. Pop them in the oven until golden brown and enjoy.
For elevated fried rice
Elevate your standard fried rice (like this easy fried rice recipe) with Old Bay to create a rich, flavorful side dish that can be served alongside other savory favorites. For the best results, use leftover rice that's been sitting in the fridge overnight. This is the best option because the rice has been given an opportunity to dry up a little after cooking, which allows for a crunchier final product.
In a pan, drop in some oil or butter, based on your preferences. Then, add a few handfuls of carrots and peas. You can include other vegetables or aromatics, if preferred, with onions, green beans, and lima beans being good choices. Add your leftover rice, making sure to break it apart completely as you stir. Sprinkle with Old Bay and optionally add a spoonful of butter to help disperse the seasoning, cooking until done.
If Old Bay fried rice isn't quite your thing and none of the other fantastic options on this list are exactly what you're looking for, don't despair. One Reddit user explained, "Anything you would salt is good with Old Bay (in lieu of the salt)." So, feel free to use your imagination when debating what to use the seasoning on next.