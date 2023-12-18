Old Bay Is The Perfect Ingredient For Giving Popcorn Maryland-Style Kick

Old Bay seasoning has become a Maryland staple, and it's usually associated with the state's most famous seafood, blue crabs. A true Maryland-style crab boil typically features beer, lemon, garlic, onions, corn, potatoes, sausage, and lots and lots of Old Bay. The crabs are added to the mix later and cooked until their shells become orange in color. While this special spice blend is often paired with seafood, it's actually a versatile ingredient that can perk up nearly any dish.

Just like in a traditional crab boil, Old Bay enhances the flavor of corn. So why not try it on popcorn? Old Bay spices play off the corn's natural sweetness. All you need is some freshly popped corn, a container of Old Bay, and a bit of butter. First, add the butter to the popcorn to help the spice blend to stick to the popped kernels. Then, add as much Old Bay as you like. One bite will transport you straight to the Maryland coast.