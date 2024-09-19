This Seasoning Will Forever Change The Way You Eat French Fries

Despite the name, french fries are iconic in the American food realm. They're on the menu of almost every fast food and casual dining restaurant and can be dressed up with different toppings and seasonings, from gravy to cheese sauce and garlic powder to sea salt.

One seasoning is a favorite for seafood but shouldn't be overlooked as a tasty addition to french fries. You may not think of Old Bay and french fries together, but it's a combination that works. Old Bay's unique mix of spices is known for bringing out the flavor of foods without overpowering them.

Old Bay contains celery salt, dried red and black pepper, paprika, and other proprietary ingredients. But why does this seasoning work so well with french fries? The savory flavor of Old Bay is not overpowering, giving the fries a subtle, zesty flavor. The paprika tacks on a smoky heat, while the red and black pepper adds fruity and earthy notes. To tie it all together, the celery salt provides an aromatic balance.