Starbucks Rules That Could Change How You Order Forever

Ordering the perfect drink at Starbucks is a downright art form. With hundreds of different combinations of coffees and teas with various milks, creamers, syrups, and sauces, the big brand coffee shop really does have something for everyone. It's built a reputation for being completely customizable between its popular holiday drinks, its impressive secret menu, and its constant evolution of fresh menu items, like the new line of protein lattes.

You might think you have your Starbucks order down to a science, but we've rounded up some useful rules and tips that can help optimize your order and experience. If you want to know the best way to actually order drinks from the secret menu or how to ensure you will be able to redeem your birthday freebie, we've got you covered. From free refills to rewards and discounts, these rules might just change the way you order from Starbucks forever.