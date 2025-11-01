Starbucks Rules That Could Change How You Order Forever
Ordering the perfect drink at Starbucks is a downright art form. With hundreds of different combinations of coffees and teas with various milks, creamers, syrups, and sauces, the big brand coffee shop really does have something for everyone. It's built a reputation for being completely customizable between its popular holiday drinks, its impressive secret menu, and its constant evolution of fresh menu items, like the new line of protein lattes.
You might think you have your Starbucks order down to a science, but we've rounded up some useful rules and tips that can help optimize your order and experience. If you want to know the best way to actually order drinks from the secret menu or how to ensure you will be able to redeem your birthday freebie, we've got you covered. From free refills to rewards and discounts, these rules might just change the way you order from Starbucks forever.
You can get free refills on coffee and tea
Good news for coffee and tea lovers: You can actually get free refills at Starbucks, but there are some terms and conditions around this perk that you should be aware of. The policy was put into place in January 2025 in an effort to encourage customers to sit and enjoy their drinks and meals in-store. For this reason, you actually have to drink your first beverage in the store to collect a free refill.
The free refill policy only applies to basic brewed coffees and teas. So, unfortunately, you will not be able to get unlimited Pumpkin Spice Lattes or Vanilla Bean Frappuccinos. Previously, the policy was only available to rewards members, but now the policy has been extended to everyone. Starbucks also announced that those who want to receive free refills will either need to use for-here ware cups provided by the business or bring their own reusable cup in. This perk is excellent for anyone who is settling in to work or study and plans to stay for a while.
You can tip on the app, but only for a limited time
Starbucks' mobile app is a game-changer for ordering quickly and efficiently, especially if you're in a rush or if you know your Starbucks store tends to get busy at certain times. According to GeekWire, the company reported last year that more than 30% of its total transactions are actually from mobile devices. What many Starbucks rewards members do not realize is that you can actually tip your baristas using the app as well.
The tipping feature on the app can be found by going to the receipt icon on the homepage, selecting the recent order you'd like to leave a tip on, and clicking "add tip." However, the app will only allow you to leave a tip on purchases made in the last 24 hours, so if you want to ensure that your barista receives a little extra cash, be sure to add that tip in a timely fashion! Tips from the mobile app are pooled among the employees working at that location on the day of the purchase. This is a great way to show your baristas some appreciation, in case you don't carry cash on you or you're picking up your order through the drive-thru.
Use favorites on the mobile app
If you have your favorite menu items that you like to order on repeat, the favorites feature on the Starbucks mobile app is made for you. It makes it as simple as possible to select and re-order your go-to drinks and food items, with one or two simple clicks. This feature is especially useful if you have a complicated drink order, with several additions or substitutions, because you won't have to customize it every single time you put in your order. Also, you can share your order with someone who is making the coffee run for you with one simple tap as well.
To top things off, you can even pick up your mobile order in the drive-thru line, instead of walking into the store. Starbucks is known for its convenience, and using the app and avoiding other common ordering mistakes will really help streamline your experience. Between the favorites feature and the drive-thru, Starbucks has made it exceptionally easy and fast to grab your daily pick-me-up and be on your way.
Explain the drink ingredients to your barista if ordering from the secret menu items
Starbucks is known for having one of the best secret menus due to its plentiful list of drink combinations. The secret menu features offerings that are not advertised on the standard menu but can be made by baristas upon request. Some of these drinks are iterations of menu items with slight tweaks, while others are completely unique inventions made by Starbucks fans. Take the Pink Drink, for example, which reinvented the strawberry açaí refresher by adding coconut milk and scoops of strawberries and/or blackberries. This drink took over the internet and became so popular that Starbucks actually added it as a permanent fixture on the standard menu.
However, you should know that if you do order from the secret menu, you should be prepared to read off the ingredients to the barista so they know how to make it. Many of the secret menu items have a laundry list of added syrups, milks, etc., so not every barista will know how to make each drink. However, if you simply read the ingredients off the secret menu, they will be happy to make it for you!
Rewards cannot be used for every menu item or redeemed at every store
When you join the Starbucks rewards program, you earn stars for purchases you make in-store, in the drive-thru, or through the mobile app. These stars can be redeemed for free items. While the reward system can be applied to most food and drink menu items, there are a few exclusions you should be aware of. Namely, stars can be earned and rewards can be redeemed at participating stores only. Some stores that might not redeem rewards include licensed locations inside other businesses, like hospitals or grocery stores.
Additionally, stars cannot be redeemed to purchase alcoholic beverages or multi-serve food or drink items. Multi-serve items include the large bottles of ready-to-drink coffees that come with multiple servings and can be bought at the grocery store to enjoy Starbucks-brand coffee at home. However, rewards can be redeemed on select merchandise items such as certain plastic cups. So, if you want to save up your stars for a tumbler you've had your eye on or a free drink, make sure the location you're purchasing from can redeem rewards.
The Birthday freebie rule
Everyone loves a freebie on their birthday, and to collect your Starbucks birthday reward, there are a few things you need to know. Starbucks offers one free drink or one free food item on your birthday. This can be any menu item and any size. Your birthday reward can only be collected on your actual birthday and cannot be used on alcoholic beverages, multi-serve items, or merchandise.
In order to collect, you must first be a Starbucks rewards member, and you must sign up to be a member at least seven days before your actual birthday. Additionally, you need to have made at least one star-earning purchase in the calendar year of your birthday for the reward to be valid and redeemable. Make sure your birthday is entered in your Starbucks rewards app prior to your special day so you're able to redeem your free treat, whether it be your go-to coffee, something from the ever-popular fall menu, or whatever else your heart desires.
If your drink was made wrong, your barista will remake it for free
Starbucks baristas constantly receive an influx of orders and make hundreds of drinks a day, so mistakes can happen! The good news is that if your drink was made incorrectly, or even if you simply don't like the drink you ordered, your Starbucks barista will remake it for you. True to the company value of creating a "moment of connection", most baristas will be happy to remake your drink if it's made in error.
Some Starbucks employees explained on Reddit that training can vary by location, so they welcome the opportunity to learn from their mistakes and correct them. One employee explained, "Pleeeeease let your barista know if your drink isn't right. Mistakes happen and the vast majority of baristas would like the chance to correct them when they happen." Another employee explained that they are trained to "make the moment right" so customers should feel empowered to speak up. However, those who take advantage of this gracious policy by requesting "re-dos" on every order should be prepared to be potentially turned down, depending on location and management.
You get a discount on your drink for using a reusable cup
In 2022, Starbucks set a goal to reduce plastic cup waste by making it easier for customers to bring their own clean personal cups into stores. In January 2024, it delivered on this promise by rolling out an initiative that invited customers to bring their own reusable cups to the store. In the U.S. and Canada, customers can request that their drink be served in their own cups on orders made in-store, in the drive-thru, or on the mobile app.
To further incentivize customers and reach its goal of reducing waste by 50% by 2030, Starbucks also offers a $0.10 discount and a 25-star bonus for those who choose to bring in their own cups. Michael Kobori, chief sustainability officer at Starbucks, acknowledges the customer base's commitment to the planet and explained that the company envisions "a future where every beverage can be served in a reusable cup."
Syrups cost extra now
In June 2025, Starbucks made a big change regarding how it charges for additions in drinks. Previously, additions like syrups could be added to drinks for no extra charge, which was a perk that customers appreciated. Now, adding any combination of syrups and sauces to a non-flavored drink will cost $0.80.
However, the good news is that if you're ordering a pre-flavored drink, you are able to swap out additions for no extra cost. This way, customers can customize a pre-flavored drink any way they choose. Take a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, for example, a fall menu favorite that comes with 2 pumps of vanilla syrup, pumpkin cream cold foam, and pumpkin spice topping. You can add any syrup, sauce, or milk to this drink for no extra charge since it's already pre-flavored. If you were to customize a regular cold brew to have the same additions, it would end up being more expensive. It's certainly worth playing with the customization options on the pre-flavored drinks to see if you can create your desired combo and avoid any extra costs associated with customized coffee orders made from scratch.
There's an extra large cup size
Starbucks is known for having unique names for its cup sizes. Instead of small, medium, and large, the company carries a tall, grande, and venti. However, there are also some cup sizes that aren't advertised on the regular menu but can be used upon request. In addition to the 3-ounce "demi" cup and 8-ounce "short" cup, which are used for smaller single-shot espresso drinks, Starbucks has an extra-large cup called the Trenta for those needing a pick-me-up in an even larger volume.
It is unclear why Starbucks does not choose to advertise the extra-large size. However, the name "Trenta" means 30 in Italian, which is only fitting for the 31-ounce cup. One commenter on Reddit even likened it to a Big Gulp cup from 7-Eleven. However, it is important to note that only certain drinks can be ordered in this size. Hot drinks and Frappuccinos are not available in the Trenta cup — but if you're craving a massive iced coffee, this is the cup for you! Pro tip: You can usually order a Trenta-size coffee when redeeming your free birthday reward. Like any other secret menu item from Starbucks, simply ask your barista if it's available!