14 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Ordering At Starbucks

Starbucks is a complicated place. Ordering from its baristas might seem a simple enough task, but it's easy to get confused with the sheer number of options and combinations on the menu — Bloomberg estimates that there are around 383 billion different ways of ordering a coffee there, thanks to its endless array of syrups, sizes, and shots. This means that Starbucks employees are dealing with dozens, if not hundreds of honest mistakes every time they're on shift, made by customers who simply don't know any better. It's pretty likely you're making some too.

Simple things like asking for syrup and sweetener or requesting a straw with a cold foam drink may not feel like the end of the world, but they can easily make your barista roll their eyes — and will ruin your otherwise-indulgent drink. Other things, like forgetting to use your app when ordering or opting to wait in line instead of placing a pick-up order, may not get on the employees' nerves but will stop you from getting the best out of the coffee shop's services. There are also ways to order your drink which will make your barista's life way easier, and let's be honest, that makes things easier for everyone involved.