The Ultimate Ranking Of Starbucks Holiday Drinks
As the holiday season unfolds, Starbucks enthusiasts find themselves eagerly anticipating the arrival of the much-celebrated lineup of seasonal beverages when red cups reign supreme, cozy sweaters make a comeback, and the air is infused with the sweet scent of holiday cheer. In this comprehensive exploration, I embarked on a flavorful journey to determine the ultimate ranking of Starbucks holiday drinks. Each iconic concoction underwent a meticulous tasting and review, so I could provide you with insightful critiques and detailed assessments.
From the first sip of the beloved Peppermint Mocha to the rich and sugary Caramel Brulée Latte, I'll take you through the unique nuances that define each holiday creation. I evaluated not only the flavor profiles, but also the presentation, aroma, and overall festive experience that these beverages promise to deliver.
Whether you are a seasoned Starbucks regular or a curious newcomer, this ranking promises to be a valuable resource, helping you make informed decisions as you navigate the delectable landscape of holiday-themed drinks. Join me as we raise our cups to the holidays and embark on a spirited journey through the enchanting world of Starbucks' seasonal offerings. Let's get sipping!
6. Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
Before we begin, I have to say honestly that all of these drinks were really good. However, one had to come in last, so without further ado, let's talk about the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte. This seasonal option is made with the company's blonde espresso, sugar cookie flavoring, and almond milk on ice with red and green sprinkles to festively garnish the drink. Why did I rank it last? Because it tasted the least seasonal.
When you take that first sip, you get the sugar cookie flavor, however, it is overtaken by the blonde espresso and the subtle nutty notes of the almond milk. The almond milk does give the drink a more complex flavor profile, but the sugar cookie gets lost in the literal mix. What I did like was the fact that the cookie flavor cuts the acidic bite of the espresso which makes it more appealing to someone like me who doesn't like bitter, black coffee.
To me, this one tasted like a sweetened blonde espresso –- the base of the drink. And that's not really a bad thing. It just tasted like a typical Starbucks coffee concoction, and in that case, it can't rank any higher than last on this list.
5. Signature Hot Chocolate
Who doesn't love a good hot chocolate, a quintessential winter drink? Starbucks has a stellar one made with steamed milk and chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream and a delightful chocolate drizzle. It really is a dream.
This seasonal treat has rich chocolate notes on the backend of the profile with a light, sweet start. And the texture is also just right –- not too thick or thin. Unlike your homemade options or other cafes, Starbucks has the recipe on point, with decadent chocolate notes that balance the sweetness you crave without any bitter cocoa notes or watery texture to dampen the overall experience.
Why is it 5th? Because at the end of the day, it's a simple drink that is overshadowed by the pomp and frills of the rest of these creations. Yes, hot chocolate evokes a deep sense of winter, with snow days and chilly nights, but for this lineup, we need a little more pizazz for our seasonal creations.
4. Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai
There's a new kid on the seasonal block in the form of an Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai. Nothing says winter months and holiday celebrations more than gingerbread and spices like cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg to name a few. This holiday option features Starbucks spiced chai tea mixed with gingerbread-flavored syrup and oat milk over ice — a truly sumptuous combination.
The flavor profile starts with hints of that sprinkled cinnamon which is met with a light gingerbread cookie flavor. From here, it's a mix of ginger with a sugary base. But the chai really steals the show on the backend, hitting your palate with those delectable spices we all know and love. The oat milk definitely cools some of that fire, but buyer beware: this one is not for the faint of taste.
For me, this drink gets a little heavy after a few sips with all the competing flavors, but I was surprised at how much I liked it. I will absolutely get this one again before the holiday season comes to an end. If you like chai, this one is a must, for sure.
3. Caramel Brulée Latte
As someone who isn't a huge fan of espresso or caramel, I was shocked taking my first sip of the Caramel Brulée Latte. This drink is so good. It's a combination of espresso, steamed milk, and caramel brulée sauce, finished with whipped cream and a caramel brulée topping. Needless to say, there's a lot here to unpack.
The profile starts off with a sweet sugary sip, then slowly transitions to the nutty and buttery flavors of caramel. The last lingering taste is from the espresso, reminding you that this isn't just a sweet and decadent treat.
Overall, this one is highly recommended, but it's also important to know that it's really sweet. But that sweetness with the caramel cuts any bitter flavor the espresso might add. This option is truly about personal preference. If you're one of those people who doesn't love coffee but likes the sweet concoctions from cafes and coffee shops alike, this is your new favorite.
2. Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino
If sugar is your thing, you're going to love the runner-up on this list — the Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino. Man, this one has everything: coffee, milk, mocha sauce, and peppermint-flavored syrup blended and topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. Decadent doesn't even begin to cover it.
What I like about this one is that you can't really taste the coffee base, and I know a lot of other frappuccino fans feel the same way. But what I truly love about this drink is that you can taste every little detail. From the chocolate curls and the whipped cream to the mocha and the peppermint, every flavor stands out yet doesn't steal the show. This one just works.
So, why is the Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino the runner-up? It's a cold drink in the winter months, and while I'm from New England and love a good iced tea throughout the entire year, I think there is something to be said for a warm and inviting holiday beverage.
1. Peppermint Mocha
Coming in at number one is the hot Peppermint Mocha, made with espresso, steamed milk, mocha sauce, and peppermint-flavored syrup. Top this one off with some whipped cream and dark chocolate curls, and you really have all the best parts of the holiday and winter months wrapped into one drink.
When you take that first sip, you get the smell of peppermint wafting in your nose. But the taste is truly in the title: a balance of mocha and peppermint. You get hints of that rich chocolate on the front end and then the peppermint eases its way in on the back. I love that, again, you can barely taste the espresso, and you don't get any harsh or bitter mint flavoring at all. It's truly smooth and compliments the chocolate mocha well.
Overall, this is winter in a cup, and it will warm you up and give you the energy you need for holiday shopping, wrapping, and baking. It's truly a winner in every way and deserves a chance before the holiday season ends. Drink up!