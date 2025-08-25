14 Starbucks Fall Menu Items That Are Pumpkin Spice And Everything Nice

Are you ready for autumn? September is just around the corner, and many of you have probably started to crave the taste of pumpkin spice already. Fortunately, Starbucks is ready to kick off the season with its fall menu featuring new and returning favorites tomorrow, August 26.

In 2024, Daily Meal tasted Starbucks' fall menu, and it was an all-star lineup. So, we expect nothing less from this year's spread of goodies — from the pumpkin spice latte (the star of the show) to the pumpkin cream cheese muffin and the Starbucks Reserve offerings at the brand's roasteries. In an email to Daily Meal, the company said that its fan-favorite items are crafted with real pumpkins grown at a farm in Walla Walla Valley, Washington. Farmer Jeff Lever says the secret is "we talk sweet to them."

On top of the menu, Starbucks is releasing a slew of new merchandise — including pumpkin spice and autumn-inspired cold cups, mugs, tumblers, and more. It has also collaborated with artist Mike Willcox to create specially designed drinkware. With these options, you can drink Starbucks' line of pumpkin spice and other seasonal flavors in style. Now, let's get to everything you can enjoy on the fall menu in 2025.