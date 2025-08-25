14 Starbucks Fall Menu Items That Are Pumpkin Spice And Everything Nice
Are you ready for autumn? September is just around the corner, and many of you have probably started to crave the taste of pumpkin spice already. Fortunately, Starbucks is ready to kick off the season with its fall menu featuring new and returning favorites tomorrow, August 26.
In 2024, Daily Meal tasted Starbucks' fall menu, and it was an all-star lineup. So, we expect nothing less from this year's spread of goodies — from the pumpkin spice latte (the star of the show) to the pumpkin cream cheese muffin and the Starbucks Reserve offerings at the brand's roasteries. In an email to Daily Meal, the company said that its fan-favorite items are crafted with real pumpkins grown at a farm in Walla Walla Valley, Washington. Farmer Jeff Lever says the secret is "we talk sweet to them."
On top of the menu, Starbucks is releasing a slew of new merchandise — including pumpkin spice and autumn-inspired cold cups, mugs, tumblers, and more. It has also collaborated with artist Mike Willcox to create specially designed drinkware. With these options, you can drink Starbucks' line of pumpkin spice and other seasonal flavors in style. Now, let's get to everything you can enjoy on the fall menu in 2025.
Pumpkin spice latte
With the Starbucks autumn menu out, you don't have to make a pumpkin spice latte at home to get your off-season fix. Sip on the nostalgic spices — hot or cold — with your favorite breakfast, lunch, or snack. And, don't forget to check out the drink's Instagram account — @TheRealPSL, which is coming back after an eight-year hiatus.
Pumpkin cream cold brew
Starbucks debuted the pumpkin cream cold brew for fall in 2019, and it's back again for the 2025 season. Like the vanilla sweet cream cold brew, this drink celebrates the season with a topping of pumpkin cream cold foam and pumpkin spice.
Iced pumpkin cream chai
Starbucks celebrated 20 years of pumpkin spice with new seasonal drinks and treats in 2023, and the iced pumpkin cream chai is one of those returning for the 2025 season. Although it features the same topping as the pumpkin cream cold brew, a spiced chai blend creates a whole different experience.
Pecan oatmilk cortado
Leaning on the nutty flavors of pecans, Starbucks is releasing the new pecan oatmilk cortado for fall 2025. "The saltiness and browned butter notes combined with the toasted pecan flavors are the perfect complement to the Cortado's bold espresso base," says lead beverage developer Patrick Penny in an email to Daily Meal. "When paired with creamy oatmilk, the pecan balances the vibrant, rich flavor notes of Starbucks Blonde Espresso."
Pecan crunch oatmilk latte
Returning after its debut in 2024, Starbucks' pecan crunch oatmilk latte was a hit for Daily Meal because of its creamy, pie-like taste. We noticed that the iced version — which will be topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam for 2025 — was nuttier and lighter on the spice than its hot counterpart, so you have your choice of subtle or not.
Pecan cold foam
Continuing with the nutty flavors this season, Starbucks will have pecan cold foam on the menu so that customers can add it to any of their favorite iced beverages. Daily Meal loved the nutty flavor of the salted pecan cream cold foam that debuted last year, so we have high hopes for this year's pecan cold foam.
Italian sausage egg bites
Balancing out the sweet pumpkin-flavored drinks this autumn, Starbucks is debuting Italian sausage egg bites for a limited time. This savory sous vide snack features cage-free eggs, basil, crumbled Italian sausage, Monterey jack cheese, and sundried tomato pesto.
Pumpkin cream cheese muffin
Another fan-favorite snack, Starbucks is bringing back the pumpkin cream cheese muffin for the 2025 season. If you haven't tried it already, this cream cheese filling-topped baked good is moist inside and sprinkled with spiced pepitas for a great all-day treat.
Raccoon cake pop
Add a bit of fun and artistry to your Starbucks order this year with the raccoon cake pop. Cake pops became an internet dessert sensation in 2008, and it didn't take long for Starbucks to start offering them alongside its other bakery items. Debuted in fall 2024, this cute little dessert features moist vanilla cake and buttercream frosting shaped and decorated to look like the face of its namesake creature.
Single-origin Guatemala Casi Cielo coffee
Returning as the medium roast coffee of the day, Guatemala Casi Cielo coffee is a special blend that Starbucks has been featuring seasonally since 2004. Customers will also be able to enjoy the smooth, citrusy flavor of this brew at home when they purchase bags of whole beans.
Starbucks Reserve tiramisu latte
Starbucks launched a tiramisu cream cold foam for customers to pair with iced lattes, iced oat shaken espressos, and Frappuccino-blended beverages in June 2025. Celebrating the autumn, it's bringing a new, similarly flavored tiramisu latte to its Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores across Chicago, New York City, and Seattle.
Starbucks Reserve pumpkin spice whiskey barrel-aged Manhattan
Last year, Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores introduced a spirit-free whiskey barrel-aged cold brew made with Guatemalan beans aged in barrels used to make Knob Creek Kentucky straight bourbon. This year, Reserve customers will be able to order a pumpkin spice whiskey barrel-aged Manhattan made with these signature beans.
Starbucks Reserve pumpkin spice latte
Of course, the Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores wouldn't have a complete fall menu without a pumpkin spice latte. You can order it hot or iced, but the difference at these locations is that the drink is made with Starbucks Reserve Espresso.
Starbucks Reserve pumpkin spice whiskey barrel-aged cold brew
The pumpkin spice whiskey barrel-aged cold brew is making its return for the 2025 fall season at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores. The spirit-free beverage is served with Starbucks' beloved pumpkin spice sauce and a topping of pumpkin spice cold foam.