9 Five Below Finds That Will Declutter Your Kitchen
For a wide assortment of household goods (mostly) priced at $5 or less, it's hard to beat Five Below. Since opening its first store in 2002, Five Below has grown to be one of the most recognizable names in budget retail, with over 1,700 locations nationwide. And among the toys, games, clothes, and more are also a good selection of kitchen organization items.
It's always a good idea to reorganize your kitchen every few months. Not only can you ensure that things are in their proper place, but also take the opportunity to reconsider those places, introduce new items, and potentially improve your overall organization.
These include various tray storage options in an assortment of sizes and styles, and a dedicated rack for large tumblers and water bottles, often difficult to store because of their unusual size. But it also covers several storage hooks, a convenient three-shelf rack, and, for schedule organizing, a dry-erase board calendar to easily make sense of a week's worth of meals.
Woven Tray 9.7 inch x 11.9 inch
Find a spot on the counter for this approximately 10" by 12" woven tray, good for displaying a colorful variety of individual tea bags and keeping them close at hand. Think of the tea display at a breakfast buffet. Feel free to dress it up with seasonal decorations or use it to display small kitchen items or trinkets. It costs just $5.55.
Tumbler Spinner Storage
This storage solution for tumblers and large water bottles is basically a countertop Lazy Susan, with the capacity to hold six tumblers at once. But there are several easy ways to use a Lazy Susan for kitchen organization, including one for common ingredients or cleaning supplies. This $5 Five Below find would also be suitable for those uses.
Drawer Organizers Set 12-Count
This 12-piece set of drawer organizers costs $5.55 and comes with two large, four medium, and six small trays in black plastic to help declutter any kitchen drawer. They're similar to a great Dollar Tree find for kitchen drawer organization, but with more size variety than just two small trays.
Pop-Up Hook 2-Pack
These cute, adhesive-backed hooks are available for just $3 in three styles (pink flowers, blue flowers, or strawberries) and are perfect for hanging any item under 3.3 pounds. Use them either for decor, like a vintage sign, or for more practical purposes, such as storing your kitchen apron.
3-Tier Metal Rolling Cart
At $20, this item costs a bit more than your average Five Below product, but it can be well worth it for kitchens lacking in cabinet space. With minimal assembly, three metal shelves can hold 11 pounds each, great for a mobile spice rack. It is available in either black or pink, and the four caster wheels mean it can easily roll around the kitchen as needed — or not, when using the included locking brakes.
Over The Door Hooks 3-Count
If the pop-up hooks from earlier aren't strong enough to hold up what you need, consider this three-pack of over-the-door hooks. The cost is only $3. Hang them over a kitchen or pantry door to use as storage for pans, bags of produce, and more.
Stackable Plastic Storage Bin
This is another Five Below find, not explicitly meant for the kitchen, but could work well in there anyway. The stackable storage bins cost just $2 and are available in blue, pink, or colorless plastic, and feature a large front opening for easy access. When stacked inside a cupboard, they're functionally an extra shelf, one of the great hacks to make the most of minimal kitchen cabinet space.
Reusable Sandwich Bags 3-Count
End the annoyance of a box of disposable sandwich bags getting crumpled up in a junk drawer, and keep food in these reusable sandwich bags instead. Available in a variety of designs and colors, a three-pack costs $3. These can be used over and over after hand washing each time — unfortunately, the dishwasher is not recommended.
Acrylic Dry Erase Board With Marker 16 inch x 12 inch
If your kitchen wall calendar is a mess of events, reminders, and plans crammed into tiny squares, this dry-erase weekly planner may be what you've been missing. For just $5, you can organize all of those thoughts and meal planning into a larger space that's more friendly to edits than ink on glossy calendar paper. Or for a more freewheeling planning space, get the floral pattern, which has a blank dry-erase board.