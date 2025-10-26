9 Five Below Finds That Will Declutter Your Kitchen

For a wide assortment of household goods (mostly) priced at $5 or less, it's hard to beat Five Below. Since opening its first store in 2002, Five Below has grown to be one of the most recognizable names in budget retail, with over 1,700 locations nationwide. And among the toys, games, clothes, and more are also a good selection of kitchen organization items.

It's always a good idea to reorganize your kitchen every few months. Not only can you ensure that things are in their proper place, but also take the opportunity to reconsider those places, introduce new items, and potentially improve your overall organization.

These include various tray storage options in an assortment of sizes and styles, and a dedicated rack for large tumblers and water bottles, often difficult to store because of their unusual size. But it also covers several storage hooks, a convenient three-shelf rack, and, for schedule organizing, a dry-erase board calendar to easily make sense of a week's worth of meals.