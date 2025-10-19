Messy Kitchen Drawers? This Dollar Tree Find Will Organize The Clutter

Kitchen clutter can be a major frustration for any home cook, especially fumbling through a messy drawer for something small amid a crowd of items. Then there's the kitchen junk drawer, a black hole of odds and ends, including some culinary items. Luckily, Dollar Tree has a dirt-cheap way to bring some order to the chaos.

Dollar Tree's Essentials Plastic Drawer Organizers are a two-piece set of 3.75-inch by 3.75-inch plastic trays, available in either black or white. They're two inches tall to fit inside short drawers, and feature a grippy interior surface to hold items in place. And because it's Dollar Tree, each two-piece set is only $1.50.

These small, affordable drawer organizers are perfect for kitchen miscellany of any kind. Use them to make dedicated spaces for batteries, matchbooks, chip clips, bottle openers, and other easily-lost items. If these are too small, Dollar Tree also sells the same drawer organizers in three larger sizes.