Messy Kitchen Drawers? This Dollar Tree Find Will Organize The Clutter
Kitchen clutter can be a major frustration for any home cook, especially fumbling through a messy drawer for something small amid a crowd of items. Then there's the kitchen junk drawer, a black hole of odds and ends, including some culinary items. Luckily, Dollar Tree has a dirt-cheap way to bring some order to the chaos.
Dollar Tree's Essentials Plastic Drawer Organizers are a two-piece set of 3.75-inch by 3.75-inch plastic trays, available in either black or white. They're two inches tall to fit inside short drawers, and feature a grippy interior surface to hold items in place. And because it's Dollar Tree, each two-piece set is only $1.50.
These small, affordable drawer organizers are perfect for kitchen miscellany of any kind. Use them to make dedicated spaces for batteries, matchbooks, chip clips, bottle openers, and other easily-lost items. If these are too small, Dollar Tree also sells the same drawer organizers in three larger sizes.
Modular organizing is easy with the Dollar Tree trays
Whereas stacking organizers can transform deep kitchen drawers, these shallow organizers are great for making sense of the shorter drawers immediately underneath countertops. Stacking them is somewhat useless except to store unused ones, but arranging them side by side can be a useful organization method.
One of homemaking icon Martha Stewart's go-to kitchen organization tricks is modular storage solutions, and these small drawer organizers fit the bill to a tee. Use several arranged in a line or square to create small item sections in your junk drawer, or combine them with their larger siblings to build your own cutlery organizer.
If you think your kitchen is already perfectly organized, think again. It's seriously worth it to reorganize the kitchen every few months, as it's too easy for items to wind up put away in random locations. Not only that, but you may find that some things are no longer needed. These small drawer organizers can be part of that process, used as sorting trays during the reshuffle and organizers for the final arrangement.