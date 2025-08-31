The Kirkland Frozen Fish You Should Buy, According To Reddit
When you want to find out what other customers think about certain products, including those from Costco, then Reddit is a good place to look. Costco fans take to Reddit all the time to discuss their most beloved and most hated products — and, if you're interested, you can read our guide on the worst Costco Kirkland products according to Reddit. But on the subject of Costco products that Reddit users do love, there's one specific Kirkland brand frozen fish that Redditors can't get enough of: the Kirkland Wild Caught Alaska Sockeye Salmon.
Found in the frozen section, each bag contains three pounds of salmon, with each filet being between three and five ounces, and is priced at $39.99 at the time of writing (although prices may vary by location). Each salmon filet is packaged individually, which is one of the details that Redditors like — although that's far from the only thing they like about this salmon.
In one Reddit thread about this specific Kirkland salmon, the comments are full of Costco shoppers who have nothing but praise for this product. One user wrote, "This is a regular purchase for my family. We love it." Another user noted that it has "great flavor," while one person declared that they've "been buying it for years." The only complaint that really comes up in the comments is the price of the salmon, which some shoppers think is a little high. However, others have pointed out that it's a good price for wild-caught salmon, specifically, which is generally more expensive than farm-raised salmon.
What to make with Kirkland Wild Caught Alaska Sockeye Salmon
Knowing that Kirkland Wild Caught Alaska Sockeye Salmon is such good quality, you'll want to bring out all of your favorite salmon recipes for it. Maybe you use it to make a five-ingredient grilled salmon or something a little more complex like a Parmesan crusted salmon. Just make sure to avoid the biggest mistake that you could make when cooking wild salmon versus farmed: overcooking it. Wild-caught salmon is more lean than farm-raised salmon, so it's easier to overcook — pay extra close to cooking times and maybe even aim for a couple minutes less than what you're used to with farm-raised salmon.
Those Costco shoppers who love this Kirkland salmon also have plenty of ideas for the best way to use it. One person wrote, "I blacken it with lemon pepper. It's sooo good!" One Redditor added, "You can cook it from frozen in an Instant Pot in 5 minutes, so it's great if you don't like having to plan ahead." Another user detailed that they thaw it, then add some oil and "broil it for about 4 minutes" to ensure crispy skin. Multiple users said that they like to throw the salmon in the air fryer, as well
Really, there are so many different routes you can take with this salmon — and since this is likely to become a repeat buy, you can try out several of these suggestions. Then, just pair it with a delicious side — such as roasted potatoes or a fresh salad — and you have what is likely to become your new favorite weeknight meal.