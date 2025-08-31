The Kirkland Frozen Fish You Should Buy, According To Reddit

When you want to find out what other customers think about certain products, including those from Costco, then Reddit is a good place to look. Costco fans take to Reddit all the time to discuss their most beloved and most hated products — and, if you're interested, you can read our guide on the worst Costco Kirkland products according to Reddit. But on the subject of Costco products that Reddit users do love, there's one specific Kirkland brand frozen fish that Redditors can't get enough of: the Kirkland Wild Caught Alaska Sockeye Salmon.

Found in the frozen section, each bag contains three pounds of salmon, with each filet being between three and five ounces, and is priced at $39.99 at the time of writing (although prices may vary by location). Each salmon filet is packaged individually, which is one of the details that Redditors like — although that's far from the only thing they like about this salmon.

In one Reddit thread about this specific Kirkland salmon, the comments are full of Costco shoppers who have nothing but praise for this product. One user wrote, "This is a regular purchase for my family. We love it." Another user noted that it has "great flavor," while one person declared that they've "been buying it for years." The only complaint that really comes up in the comments is the price of the salmon, which some shoppers think is a little high. However, others have pointed out that it's a good price for wild-caught salmon, specifically, which is generally more expensive than farm-raised salmon.