We Finally Know Why Rotisserie Chicken Tastes So Good

Chicken is the most popular meat in the United States. The Hustle estimated that an average American consumed 99 pounds of it during 2022; that's more than the average American's consumption of both beef and fish combined. While chicken is popular in many forms, few have gained as much acclaim as rotisserie chickens.

A key part of the rotisserie chicken's appeal is its taste. Almost without fail, they boast succulent, caramelized, and moreish meat that has the added benefit of being pre-packaged and ready for consumption. Thanks to this, rotisserie chickens have been popular around the world for centuries, and in the U.S. since the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

Costco produces the most popular rotisserie chicken of all American brands. In 2017, it was estimated that the brand's rotisserie chicken accounted for nearly one in every seven chickens served in the U.S. A key facet of this popularity is the product's low price, which has remained at $4.99 for many years. In order to compete, other brands have followed suit, and, as a result, rotisserie chickens in the U.S. are now expected to be both delicious and great value for money. But if very little money is being spent on preparing them, why do these rotisserie chickens taste so good?