Retired Costco Food Court Items That Should Come Back

Costco just loves to discontinue things, folks. The big-box store is famous for its wide selection of items and its copious quantities of everything, but it's also famous for taking away customer favorites without any warning. While some discontinued Costco products make a comeback eventually, others are doomed never to be revived again, leaving shoppers missing those things they used to love buying. Perhaps where people are most passionate about discontinued items is in Costco's food court. Over the years, people have formed strong emotional attachments to the foods and drinks that they consumed to revive themselves after a long shopping trip, and when these items were retired, it left a lot of folks in uproar.

Plus, because Costco doesn't have an official online menu for its United States stores, and because items can vary from place to place, it can take a while before people realize that items have been discontinued. As a result, news usually spreads through online messaging boards and comment sections, with customers breaking the news to each other instead of the store doing so. Menu items like the Polish dogs, chocolate dipped ice cream bars, and its BBQ beef brisket sandwich have become the stuff of legends — and every now again a food court item becomes so big that Costco itself has to put out a statement. Ready to be reminded of all those foods you can't get anymore? Let's take a peek at the ones we really miss.