Martha Stewart Is A Fan Of This Underrated Fast Food Chain

Fast food is a siren call, and while every fast food's sweet serenade may not hit every appetite, most people have a favorite go-to drive-thru. Dolly Parton sings the praises of Burger King's fast food burger, the Whopper, and Anthony Bourdain's favorite restaurant in LA was, unexpectedly, In-N-Out. Martha Stewart is no different. The media mogul is a fan of Sweetgreen. What is it about this quick-service restaurant that has captured Stewart's loyalty?

The cookbook author shared with Entrepreneur that Sweetgreen uses a farm-to-table approach that she believes is a smart and sustainable practice. Stewart told the publication, "Sweetgreen is going directly to farms. They can use a tremendous amount of product from a farmer. They can use a whole year's worth of stuff. And how great that is, because the farmer knows that he grows a special kind of squash, he has a marketplace for that particular squash."

Per the Sweetgreen website, the goal of the founders was to reimagine fast food. And with what they've dubbed "plant-forward" offerings, it has helped them decrease their carbon footprint by 30% compared to the average American meal. Of course, the food is good, too.