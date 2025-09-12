Panera Items That Are Frozen Not Fresh (And Other Menu Facts)

When you're craving a meal that's hearty, healthy, and freshly made, we bet one of the first fast-casual chains that comes to mind is Panera Bread. It started as a small bakery in 1987, and people loved it so much that now, only two states in America don't have a Panera outlet. This restaurant chain is mainly known for serving meals made with fresh and clean ingredients. However, what you see on the surface isn't always the reality, and how certain menu items are actually prepared before they're served may leave you shocked.

Panera has a sizeable menu, even after dropping several items over the years, but while many customers believe that Panera Bread makes every single item fresh at its outlets, that isn't really the case. Whether you believe it or not, some of the menu items at this fast-casual chain actually arrive frozen, and are then defrosted or reheated before being served to you. Plenty of current and former Panera employees have revealed on the internet which menu items are frozen, and they've also given solid reasons why Panera chooses to freeze some of its items. We've also gathered some other facts about the menu that may seem a bit odd, but are in fact true and worth knowing. So, if you'd like to steer clear of the frozen menu items and also make better choices when ordering at the restaurant chain, you've landed at the right place.