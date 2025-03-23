We Wouldn't Want Our Worst Enemy To Eat This Chain Restaurant's Grilled Cheese

If Panera's grilled cheese had been a budget-friendly option, it might have been easier to overlook its shortcomings. But at $8.39 before tax — and over $11 in some locations — the price was almost as unpalatable as the sandwich itself. For that kind of money, you'd expect something that at least delivers on the basics: Quality cheese, well-toasted bread, and a satisfying bite. Instead, Panera's version felt like a premium price tag slapped on cafeteria-quality food.

And customers have noticed. One Reddit user balked at the cost, pointing out that for the same amount, they could buy a full loaf of bread, a block of cheese, and butter — enough to make an entire week's worth of sandwiches at home. Another called it "the saddest excuse for grilled cheese" they'd ever seen, while others agreed that the sandwich was bland, dry, and overpriced. Panera's bread is usually a selling point, but here, it worked against them — the tough, charred crust and uninspired filling made it feel more like a missed opportunity than a meal.

For a chain that built its reputation on soups and sandwiches, you'd think they'd have a handle on something as simple as grilled cheese. Yet this sandwich fell flat in every way that mattered. Maybe Hawaii and Alaska lucked out as the only two states without a Panera. The rest of us? We're better off making a copycat Panera fontina grilled cheese at home.