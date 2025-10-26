9 Stunning Southern Kitchens That'll Inspire Your Renovation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Southern kitchens come in many shapes, sizes, and styles. This diverse area of the country is often pigeonholed, with the rest of the world (including most of the U.S.) imagining cavernous antebellum plantation homes and old West ranches. In reality, the South is diverse and varied, and many Southern designers are finding beauty in building functional spaces from Florida to West Texas.

If your kitchen is in need of a remodel, then looking to the South is a great way to find inspiration. With some of the fastest population growth in the U.S., Southern trends are ever-changing, so there's something for everyone here, from ultra-modern to the kind of classic touches that effortlessly bring class to any design.