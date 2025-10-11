Stop Buying Imitation Maple Syrup From Big Brands: How To Make Sure It's Real

You already know to look out for syrups labeled as pancake syrup, but you should also be on the lookout for a label that states the syrup is "maple-flavored." This means that it may contain maple syrup, but only a small percentage — just enough to be able to label it as such. The only label you want is one that specifically says "pure maple syrup" — because of regulations, only the real thing can be labeled that way.

Meanwhile, there is only one "type" of pancake syrup, while there are four types of real maple syrup: Golden, amber, dark, and very dark. Each of these grades has a different color and flavor. So, if you see one of these words on a maple syrup label, it's likely that it's real maple syrup, but make sure to check for the other specifications just in case. Additionally, real maple syrup is going to have a higher price tag because it costs more to produce the real thing, which is a big reason why imitation syrup is made in the first place.

Now you know what to look for to get your hands on real maple syrup, rather than the artificial counterpart, but not all pure maple syrups are created equally. If you're not sure which one to buy, you can check out our ranking of nine maple syrup brands — we recommend Shady Maple Farms or Sapjack, which we placed in the first and second spots, respectively. We also think you should consider buying real maple syrup from Aldi, which offers high-quality real maple syrup for a more affordable price.