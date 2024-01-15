Everything You Need To Know About Beignets

If you've ever seen the word "beignet" and wondered exactly how to say it without getting it wrong, let us help you out. It's pronounced "ben-yay," which is pretty accurate as that's exactly how eating one of these pillowy little treats makes you feel!

But what is a beignet, where can you find them, and what's the history behind them? Turns out, there are a whole host of interesting and quirky facts about beignets that you probably didn't know about. Don't worry — we've got everything you need to know about beignets right here.

Before we get started, let's look at what exactly beignets are. In simple terms, they're a French doughnut, shaped into a square, with a hole in the middle. A good beignet is light and airy even though it's been deep-fried. Made from choux pastry, the sweetened, yeasted dough is liberally covered in powdered sugar after frying. Beignets don't have to be sweet, though — they can be savory, too! More on that later.