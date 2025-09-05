These Are The Best Fall Finds At Costco
Football is in full swing, the leaves are changing colors, and pumpkin spice is wafting out of every coffee shop door. Fall 2025 has arrived, and everyone is getting into the harvest spirit. The mood has also shifted at Costco. Spooky animatronics are lurking behind cozy cardigans and ghost-shaped pillows, and pumpkin-flavored treats fill nearly every aisle. As you stock up your cart with the absolute best Costco food bargains, you can also grab a fall mum for your front stoop and stock up on Halloween candy.
Costco's fall selection is massive and spans everything from outdoor and indoor home decor to clothing, food, dishes, and more. Every year sees the return of seasonal favorites, like adorable, Halloween-themed ravioli and cranberry orange scones. The membership grocer's famous 12-inch pumpkin pies are also back on shelves at most locations (and we definitely think this pie is a worthy buy). We've picked out the best fall finds waiting at Costco so you know what to look for on your next trip. Get ready to pick up a few new pillows, some decadent snacks, and all the cozy clothing you can carry.
Fall Mums
Fall mums announce autumn with their daisy-like flowers in seasonal shades like orange, purple, red, and yellow. They're famous for decorating front stoops alongside hay bales, pumpkins, and sunflowers, and they set quite the festive mood.
At Costco, you'll find potted mums in a rainbow of fall colors for $17.99 each. Look for bursts of yellow, orange, and red. Keep an eye out for multi-colored mums, too, with several colors planted in one pot. Some Costco locations also offer a six-pack of mums in various colors for $49.99, but you'll have to check with your local warehouse for more info.
Pumpkin Streusel Muffins
Costco's bakery has fully embraced autumn, so don't forget to pick up some Pumpkin Streusel Muffins on your next shopping trip. They come in a six-pack, but you can snag two containers for just under $10. This is a mix-and-match situation, so you can choose another variety of muffins to pair with your Pumpkin Streusel or double down and get a full dozen of these sweet, crumble-topped treats. They're made with a spiced pumpkin batter and are big enough to split — if you're willing to share.
Brentwood Halloween Decorative Pillows
These festive Halloween pillows bring a spooky, whimsical vibe to your home with a few different options to choose from. There are pumpkins that look more like plushies than pillows, ghost pillows for a haunting touch, black throw pillows with white spiderwebs printed on the front, and one pillow featuring a mummy cat. With a price tag of about $10 each, they're a great way to add a touch of Halloween spirit to your home without breaking the bank.
Max & Mia Fall Cardigan
Max & Mia Cotton Cardigans are in stock at Costco, and they look oh-so-cozy. This clothing item comes in three colors — white, navy blue, and medium brown — and it looks a bit more expensive than Costco's $17 price tag ($19 at some locations). It's long-sleeved, knitted, and thick with oversized pockets and a mid-length cut, perfect for when the seasons switch and the weather cools down.
Kirkland Signature All Chocolate Bag
Kirkland Signature's All Chocolate Bag is exactly what you need for Halloween. Even though the bag itself is Kirkland-branded, it contains individually wrapped candies from 10 different name brands, like Twix, Hershey's, Milky Way, and Reese's. Weighing in at 5.5 pounds, this one monster bag of candy is basically all you need to prepare for trick-or-treating, and you might even have some left over for a late-night treat afterward.
Pumpkin Pies
Costco's pumpkin pies are back, and they're just as tasty as ever. Costco rings in the autumn season by releasing these 12-inch pies for $6 or $7 each. They're everything a pumpkin pie should be, with a flaky crust and a flavorful pumpkin filling that features notes of mulling spices. These pies take all the work out of a festive dessert and are the perfect entertaining staple throughout the autumn season and into the holidays.
Hershey's S'mores Popcorn
Costco customers on YouTube say Hershey's S'mores Popcorn delivers on that s'mores flavor — without all the work of lighting a bonfire. These treats are composed of popcorn and graham cracker pieces drizzled with chocolate and marshmallow fluff. Their toasty flavor combined with their sweet drizzle really sends the s'mores message for just about $8 a bag. These are wonderfully snack-able and perfect for family movie night!
Handmade by Robots Horror Figures
If you're a fan of Michael Myers, Leatherface, Chucky, or Sam from "Trick 'r Treat," these Handmade by Robots Horror Figures at Costco are for you. Each 12-inch figurine costs $39.99 and is made out of vinyl, even though they're all meant to look knitted. These Halloween decor items might just be the most horrifically huggable creatures you'll find in the store.
Macarooz Dubai Chocolate Cake Pops
The Dubai chocolate fad has arrived at Costco in several forms, and Macarooz's Dubai Chocolate Cake Pops are the best way to try out this viral dessert's unique flavors. These bite-sized treats are made with the same pistachio and chocolate flavor profile that has become popular worldwide, but they're also gluten-free cake pops made with macarons. They come in a 10-pack for around $13 and are a great way to dip your toes into the Dubai chocolate trend without committing to a whole candy bar.
Harvest Hand-Hooked Accent Rugs
With warm colors, fall-inspired patterns, and a fuzzy feel for your feet, these Harvest Hand-Hooked Accent Rugs at Costco are the best way to wrap up a seasonal shopping trip. Add a touch of autumn to the inside of your home with patterns like a collection of pumpkins or a hunting dog. These decor items are made with 100% polypropylene pile and are 22 x 38 inches for just about $26 each.