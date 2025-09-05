These Are The Best Fall Finds At Costco

Football is in full swing, the leaves are changing colors, and pumpkin spice is wafting out of every coffee shop door. Fall 2025 has arrived, and everyone is getting into the harvest spirit. The mood has also shifted at Costco. Spooky animatronics are lurking behind cozy cardigans and ghost-shaped pillows, and pumpkin-flavored treats fill nearly every aisle. As you stock up your cart with the absolute best Costco food bargains, you can also grab a fall mum for your front stoop and stock up on Halloween candy.

Costco's fall selection is massive and spans everything from outdoor and indoor home decor to clothing, food, dishes, and more. Every year sees the return of seasonal favorites, like adorable, Halloween-themed ravioli and cranberry orange scones. The membership grocer's famous 12-inch pumpkin pies are also back on shelves at most locations (and we definitely think this pie is a worthy buy). We've picked out the best fall finds waiting at Costco so you know what to look for on your next trip. Get ready to pick up a few new pillows, some decadent snacks, and all the cozy clothing you can carry.