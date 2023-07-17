Oreo Cookies Make The Perfect Base For Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches

An ice cream sandwich just hits a little differently than a traditional ice cream cone. There is something about the semi-soft cookie bun, such as with a Chipwich, that makes it feel extra indulgent. But have you ever swapped the typical chocolate chip cookie for something else — like an Oreo? Mix the creamy center with some vanilla ice cream, then squish it between two Oreo wafers for the perfect sweet treat any time of the year.

There's a lot to know about Oreo cookies, and one is that their wafers are an excellent base for an ice cream sandwich — they're firm enough that the ice cream won't make them overly soggy as it melts. It will soften the cookie just right — think of ice cream melting over the Oreo similarly to dipping the Oreo in milk. And if you want to get even more creative, there are a few fun ways to jazz up this cookie sandwich even more.