The Best Loyalty Programs For Grocery Shoppers Who Love To Save

You probably like saving money at the supermarket, right? Of course you do; everyone does. These days, though, it can feel as though grocery stores are having to push their prices ever higher, in a bid to beat the pressures of inflation on their business and maintain profit. That's where loyalty programs really come in handy. Although they can feel like a modern invention, retail grocery programs have been around in various forms since the 18th century, and physical coupon-based forms have been popular for almost 100 years. Now, you're more likely to find a loyalty program on a grocery store app and your coupons sent straight to your email.

Here's the thing, though: Not all loyalty programs are worth signing up for, and some of them take up unnecessary space on your phone. Plus, loyalty programs are increasingly moving towards a subscription-based model and charging customers to take part. So, how do you distinguish the good from the bad? We've done that for you. From Walmart to Albertsons, Hy-Vee to Publix, we've rounded up the stores whose loyalty programs are worth your time, and potentially even your hard-earned cash. Fire up the App Store, and let's get downloading.