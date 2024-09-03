14 Recalls That Will Always Haunt Meijer

Meijer is a grocery store brand located in the Midwest. At the time of writing, this company, which was founded in 1934, boasts over 500 stores and employs some 70,000 people. This success has been hard-earned; Meijer was the first company to introduce the superstore to the United States and has since built a reputation for supporting local communities and selling fresh, quality products.

This is not to say that the past 90 years have been plain sailing for Meijer. In particular, one relatively recent challenge faced by the grocery store brand is the huge number of recalls it has been issuing. During the first eight months of 2024 alone, Meijer has issued recalls for 19 different products. While many of these recalls have been executed successfully, Meijer has also been embroiled in several haunting food recalls that saw products endanger Americans across the country. While the blame for faulty products often lies with food product manufacturers, grocery store brands like Meijer are the ones who have to pick up the pieces. Here are 14 times they desperately tried to do so.