This Historic US City Has One Of America's Best Food Scenes

Pittsburgh has many nicknames: The Steel City or The City of Bridges, to name a couple. The nicknames speak to the city's industrial past as a steel production powerhouse and the numerous bridges that go over Pittsburgh's three rivers. What the city still flies under the radar for, though, is its vibrant culinary scene. That's a shame, since there's so much more to The Steel City's food culture than the Pittsburgh Salad.

BBC Good Food actually named Pittsburgh one of the top ten foodie destinations in the world back in 2019, with its food legacy spanning from sandwiches at Primanti's to pierogies, and the dining scene in the city has only gotten better since then. Pittsburgh's food scene has long been influenced by its various immigrant communities, but it's become even more diverse recently. New restaurants like the Nordic-inspired Fet-Fisk and plant-based Apteka have been given national recognition by James Beard nominations and nods from The New York Times.

Here's our collection of the restaurants that show Pittsburgh as one of the best food cities in America, from old-school spots that have been serving Pittsburgh for decades, to newer establishments that have really influenced the city's culinary scene in recent years. These include restaurants that have received national recognitions or awards, as well as restaurants that are beloved by locals according to reviews and recommendations. To capture the diversity of the culinary scene in Pittsburgh, we also selected restaurants that represent different types of cuisine.