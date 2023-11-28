Pickle Lovers Are In Store For A Creamy Delight With Dill Pickle Soup

Being in a chillier part of the world, it makes sense that preserved foods are pretty central to Polish cuisine. Chief among these, placing well above smoked sausages and jarred deli wares (in our opinion), is the humble pickle. If you've never had a fresh pickle from a Polish deli, it's a life-changing experience — perfectly crisp and crunchy, with a clean, salty brine and a generous amount of dill. The bright, zesty flavor is perfect for cutting through heavy meat and potato dishes.

Such perfect pickles don't deserve to be relegated to the status of a sandwich's plus-one, which is what makes pickle soup (zupa ogórkowa) such a brilliant idea. This comforting Polish classic pulls pickles into the limelight, making them the centerpiece of the meal. It's creamy but light in body, decidedly tangy, and loaded with fresh dill for an herbaceous zing.

If you don't have any good Polish delis around, or you're just looking to connect with your inner babcia by getting busy in the kitchen, it's not terribly difficult to reproduce your very own big, steaming bowl of pickle soup. (Or a big icy bowl — zupa ogórkowa can also be served chilled, and believe us, it's delicious that way, too.)