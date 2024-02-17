If You Are Tired Of Mozzarella Cheese, Try Scamorza
It's not cheesy to love cheese. Whether it's a full-bodied cheddar, spicy pepper jack, or Mediterranean feta, there's no cheese not worth trying (yes, even the fuzzy ones). While there are thought to be more than 1,800 different varieties of cheese in existence, one of the most popular is mozzarella. Lush, rich, and versatile in its applications, what's not to love about this decadent cheese? However, if that mozz is starting to seem slightly mundane, you can shake things up by swapping it with scamorza.
Scamorza is a traditional Italian cheese that hails from southern Italy. It belongs to the pasta filata family of cheeses, which means it's made by stretching and kneading fresh curd in hot water before it's molded into its final, pear-shaped form. This semi-soft cheese is smooth and creamy and flaunts a mellow flavor accented by delicate whispers of sweetness. In its freshest form, scamorza is firm and bouncy, yet the cheese takes on a stretchy and elastic quality when heated. Scamorza affumicata is a variation of the luxurious Italian dairy product that's been wood-smoked to give it a warm, charred taste and a toasty, golden hue.
Unless you're in Italy, scamorza cheese can be tricky to locate. If you don't see it at your local supermarket, consider stopping by a specialty cheese shop or an authentic Italian restaurant, grocer, or deli. Depending on where you live, there are also options for scamorza cheese delivery on Instacart, DoorDash, and other on-demand food delivery apps and websites.
Scamorza versus mozzarella
If you can't tell by now, scamorza is rare, delicious, and worth trying at least once in your life. But what makes it such a good alternative to mozzarella?
Scamorza is a derivative of mozzarella that follows a similar production method during its early stages. However, scamorza milk curds are smaller than mozzarella, which yields a final product that is well-structured and firm in texture. When these small cheese curds separate from the milk liquids, instead of being immediately removed from the liquid like mozzarella, they spend a few extra hours fermenting to develop a stronger flavor. From there, they are strung up to dry to develop an edible rind that isn't native to mozzarella.
However, when scamorza and mozzarella cheeses are heated, they both take on an elastic, stretchy consistency that makes for an irresistible cheese pull. As for flavor, scamorza and mozzarella are both mild-mannered, but the former has a slightly more present and tangy taste, which makes it an ideal cheese substitute when you're bored of the latter. Of course, if you opt for scamorza affumicata, expect a noticeably different, pronounced smoky flavor.
Uses for scamorza
Bearing in mind the differences, scamorza can be used in just about any recipe that traditionally calls for mozzarella. When melted on a pizza, scamorza develops a golden crust while maintaining its creamy interior. Its tangy and slightly smoky flavor complements other toppings such as roasted vegetables, cured meats, and fresh herbs. Scamorza can be shredded or sliced and layered into baked pasta dishes such as lasagna or cheesy baked ziti, where its creamy texture, mellow flavor, and tangy accents blend effortlessly, culminating in a rich and comforting final product.
Scamorza's drier, firmer texture makes it an ideal option for a mess-free sandwich topper. Unlike fresh mozzarella, which tends to be damp and drippy, scamorza holds together well for sturdier, cleaner bites. Whether stuffed inside or melted on top, scamorza's creaminess can bolster the savory spirit of baked or grilled meats like chicken, lamb chops, and pork tenderloin. And because of their novelty, both scamorza and scamorza affumicata can bring a sense of originality to your next charcuterie board. Another pro tip: Drizzle the cheese with honey to add dimension to its mellow flavor profile before combining it with the board's cured meats and crackers. If all else fails, enjoy a chunk on its own as a quick but sumptuous snack.
Though it might be difficult to imagine tiring of mozzarella, scamorza offers foodies an exciting departure from the norm. And if you're not quite ready to take the full plunge, you can always combine the two.