If You Are Tired Of Mozzarella Cheese, Try Scamorza

It's not cheesy to love cheese. Whether it's a full-bodied cheddar, spicy pepper jack, or Mediterranean feta, there's no cheese not worth trying (yes, even the fuzzy ones). While there are thought to be more than 1,800 different varieties of cheese in existence, one of the most popular is mozzarella. Lush, rich, and versatile in its applications, what's not to love about this decadent cheese? However, if that mozz is starting to seem slightly mundane, you can shake things up by swapping it with scamorza.

Scamorza is a traditional Italian cheese that hails from southern Italy. It belongs to the pasta filata family of cheeses, which means it's made by stretching and kneading fresh curd in hot water before it's molded into its final, pear-shaped form. This semi-soft cheese is smooth and creamy and flaunts a mellow flavor accented by delicate whispers of sweetness. In its freshest form, scamorza is firm and bouncy, yet the cheese takes on a stretchy and elastic quality when heated. Scamorza affumicata is a variation of the luxurious Italian dairy product that's been wood-smoked to give it a warm, charred taste and a toasty, golden hue.

Unless you're in Italy, scamorza cheese can be tricky to locate. If you don't see it at your local supermarket, consider stopping by a specialty cheese shop or an authentic Italian restaurant, grocer, or deli. Depending on where you live, there are also options for scamorza cheese delivery on Instacart, DoorDash, and other on-demand food delivery apps and websites.