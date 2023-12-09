14 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Making A Charcuterie Board

Not many things bring people together as well as a good charcuterie board. The sociable style of serving finger food has its roots in French food cuisine, as you might be able to guess by its name, with "charcuterie" loosely translating to "cold meats." The practice of charcuterie, which involved the preserving and selling of cured, cooked meat, began in 15th-century France, and the practice of serving it on a large platter as an appetizer has been a common method of food sharing for some time.

In recent years, however, charcuterie boards have reached almost dizzyingly ambitious heights. No longer just for serving meat, these platters can now incorporate a huge range of cheeses, fruits, nuts, and dips, and you'll also find more specifically themed boards that correspond with a certain food culture or dietary requirement. While this sounds like charcuterie boards have gotten looser, and therefore easier to get right, however, you'd be disappointed. There are a few key rules to follow with charcuterie boards to ensure consistency, quality, and deliciousness — and a few crucial mistakes that nearly everyone makes, which could be affecting your appetizer (and your guests' enjoyment) way more than you thought. ‌