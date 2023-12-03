What Are Pierogi And What Should You Use As A Filling?

Pierogi have been a part of Polish cuisine for centuries; these moreish dumplings were even featured in the nation's first-ever cookbook. It's not surprising that, over time, pierogi have become a central part of not only Polish cuisine but the country's cultural identity, as chef Sandra Kotowicz highlighted to the BBC saying, "When you think about this dish, you think about home, about traditional, about your grandmother." While often pluralized as "pierogies" in English, most people from Poland will point out that the word "pierogi" is already plural. After all, nobody eats only one.

It's not only Poland that appreciates pierogi. The dumplings are popular across the United States, especially in urban centers with significant Eastern European populations like Pittsburgh. In fact, pierogi are so well-liked in north-eastern America that the area was nicknamed the Pierogi Pocket by leading pierogi manufacturer Mrs. T's.

For Americans living outside the Pierogi Pocket, pierogi can be something of an unknown. These diners may wonder how pierogi are different from the plethora of other Eastern European dumplings. They are also likely unaware of the many ingredients that are traditionally used to stuff them. In this article, we aim to help these people by answering some key questions about pierogi. What's more, we'll also give a few recommendations on where to both buy and enjoy pierogi in the U.S. to ensure that your next pierogi experience, whether it's your first or your thousandth, is one to remember.