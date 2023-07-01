Pittsburgh Salad Is One Niche Meal You'll Want To Try

Much like the origins of the Minneapolis Jucie Lucy, the history of the Pittsburg salad is not necessarily super clear. The prevailing story is that a diner called Jerry's Curb Service — which used to be an Ohio establishment before relocating over the border to Beaver, PA just about 30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh — created the salad.

Timesonline reported in 2017 that the invention of the hearty salad came from a customer who ordered the steak sandwich minus the bun. "He wanted basically everything that could be on a steak sandwich, but without the bread," according to Dave Guido, a restauranteur involved with Jerry's curbside service. Jerry's wife, Donna, served up a version of that, and "Voila. The steak salad was born," Guido said.

Jerry's Pittsburg salad evolved to include simple veggies, olives, and, for a time, eggs, though those were cut after proving unpopular. The salad dressing was the diner's sweet and sour or "Jerry's Dressing," described as Thousand Island without the relish.

The former food editor of the Pittsburg Post-Gazette, Bob Batz Jr., said, "I don't know how many locals know or would believe the story, but hey, who can dispute it?" The other claim to the salad comes from the Hilltop restaurant, now the Fairport, in Rochester, PA, though it doesn't have as succinct a story. Regardless of which story wins out, one thing is for sure: the Pittsburg salad is a Beaver County, PA delicacy.