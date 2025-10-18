The Dollar Tree Dinnerware That Adds A Festive Touch To Any Party
If you're a fan of autumn, then you probably love getting in the mood for the season by finding fun decor to decorate your home with. This may mean browsing the best fall-themed tablecloths on Amazon or spending the afternoon engrossed in a DIY project of turning apples into festive kitchen decor. And after you've found a decorative autumnal tablecloth, then you're going to need fall-themed plates to go on top — just like these Harvest Theme Maple Leaf Dishes from Dollar Tree.
Each plate is shaped like a maple leaf, which is one of the most autumnal images out there, so it will immediately help get you in the mood for fall. There are three color options to choose from: Green, red, and orange. The colors complement each other well, so you could easily buy all three to make your dinner table look more varied, or choose your favorite and have all the plates match. Either option is guaranteed to make your dinner table look bright and festive for fall. In fact, buying these plates may make you want to throw an autumnal dinner party as soon as possible.
These plates are made of plastic and have a metallic finish. They're 8.3 inches in width, nine inches in length, and 1.3 inches in height. But one of the best parts is easily the cost, thanks to Dollar Tree's affordable prices — each plate is just $1.50. That means that you can fill a six-person dinner table for just nine bucks or an eight-person dinner table for just 12 bucks.
What foods should you serve on these maple leaf plates?
Once you've acquired a set of these cute maple leaf dishes from Dollar Tree, you get to dive into the fun part: Figuring out which dishes you want to serve on the fall-themed plates. Since these plates are perfect for an autumn dinner party, you'd be remiss to not use them to serve up some delicious meals as well.
For example, when it comes to the main course, these plates are perfect for something like pumpkin risotto with gorgonzola and walnuts or perhaps a fennel and chili-rubbed pork roast. But really, any dish that you serve will instantly become fall-themed thanks to the plates themselves — so even if the entree you want to serve isn't "autumnal" in any way, don't hesitate to pair it with these maple leaf plates.
Then, there's dessert, and the fall-themed options are basically endless. Of course, a slice of pumpkin pie, a quintessential seasonal favorite, would look great on these plates. But there's also mini baked pumpkin pie spice donuts or pumpkin crumb cake if you're looking for something a little different than pumpkin pie. Pumpkin-flavored things aside, there's also cinnamon rolls, caramel-apple pie cookies, or chai spiced toffee — all of which are perfect choices for the maple leaf plates.