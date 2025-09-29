Turn Apples Into The Cutest Fall Kitchen Decor In 3 Simple Steps
Whether you're a fall lover or skeptical of the season, embracing the onset of autumn is the only real option. After all, it happens every year! And while building a list of things to do, eat, and drink throughout fall is a great idea, you can't be out apple picking the entire season, even if you're trying to bag every one of the 25 commonly available types. Instead, why not spend the cooler evenings making your home cozy? This works if you have been apple picking, too, as you can turn the humble fruit into cute fall kitchen decorations in just a few steps, and with just a few dollars.
All you need to create your own atmospheric garlands is string, a few apples, a sharp knife, and lemon juice or vinegar. Chopping the apples takes a bit of skill with the knife, as your slices need to be pretty thin; ¼ of an inch is perfect. You can use any apples you have. A mixture is great too, as some slices turn autumnal browns and oranges when you dry them, and others keep the color of their skins.
First, you need to soak the sliced apples in your acid; give them about ten minutes submerged in vinegar or lemon juice. Next, pat the slices dry, lay them out on a baking sheet, and dry them in a low oven. Around 170 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours should work, but this isn't a super-precise operation. When they're ready, they will be dry but not crispy. Your needle will pass through their flesh easily as you arrange them on your string.
Tips and tricks for personalizing your apple garlands
While making fall decorations with fruit is simple, there are a few design and technique options to choose from. You can arrange your apple slices width-wise, threading the string through them at two points to stay static and evenly spaced, or push the needle through the middle of the slices to create a tighter garland that looks almost ruffled. If you choose the latter option, you will need more apples and may have to dry them in batches. You could also add cinnamon sticks tied between the apple slices at intervals, adding both visual interest and a great, festive scent.
As they're easy and fun to make, there's usually no need to store these decorations between one fall and the next unless you really want to, but if you want your garlands to look great for more than a few weeks, make sure they're not too close to a heat source and don't get damp. Drying your apples for longer or buying commercially dried slices might help them last, too.
Finally, many crafters like to use twine or a heavy cotton string rather than a thinner material, but this is partially a matter of taste. Brown or green twine looks extra festive and works well with the colors of the fruit. Fruit garlands are adaptable, so use what you have in the craft cupboard and kitchen and have fun with it.
These garlands are a great excuse for an affordable, sustainable fall craft evening
These apple decorations are not only easy but also sustainable. So, why not use fall decorating as an excuse for a no-waste craft evening? Expand it beyond apples and keep things eco-friendly and affordable by making more garlands of cranberries, dried orange slices, and herbs. As a bonus, they should make your kitchen smell great for weeks. You could also create an autumnal wreath with evergreen boughs and fiery leaves. Wreaths work well on the front door but also look good on a wall in a circulating space like a hall or landing. If you're throwing a craft night in October, pumpkin carving is a good way to use up the time the apples spend in the oven, while later on in the year, you could make Thanksgiving centerpieces, cookies, or holiday decorations. The options are as varied as the colors of fall leaves!
Whether you get the family together or invite friends over, autumn decorating goes great with DIY hot spiced cider, donuts, and maybe the first Hallmark movie of the season! Keep everything super affordable by grabbing Costco's top fall offerings for the snack table, and use the spare pumpkin flesh to make soup. Finally, get cozy in the PJs and enjoy the benefit of your hard work.