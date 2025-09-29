Turn Apples Into The Cutest Fall Kitchen Decor In 3 Simple Steps

Whether you're a fall lover or skeptical of the season, embracing the onset of autumn is the only real option. After all, it happens every year! And while building a list of things to do, eat, and drink throughout fall is a great idea, you can't be out apple picking the entire season, even if you're trying to bag every one of the 25 commonly available types. Instead, why not spend the cooler evenings making your home cozy? This works if you have been apple picking, too, as you can turn the humble fruit into cute fall kitchen decorations in just a few steps, and with just a few dollars.

All you need to create your own atmospheric garlands is string, a few apples, a sharp knife, and lemon juice or vinegar. Chopping the apples takes a bit of skill with the knife, as your slices need to be pretty thin; ¼ of an inch is perfect. You can use any apples you have. A mixture is great too, as some slices turn autumnal browns and oranges when you dry them, and others keep the color of their skins.

First, you need to soak the sliced apples in your acid; give them about ten minutes submerged in vinegar or lemon juice. Next, pat the slices dry, lay them out on a baking sheet, and dry them in a low oven. Around 170 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours should work, but this isn't a super-precise operation. When they're ready, they will be dry but not crispy. Your needle will pass through their flesh easily as you arrange them on your string.