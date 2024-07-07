Mustard Vs Collard Greens: What's The Difference?

There are all sorts of leafy greens out there; lettuce, cabbage, kale, spinach, swiss chard, arugula. Leafy greens are particularly good for a dairy-free lifestyle, and there's plenty to know about them. But one overlooked aspect of this type of food is how they're different from each other. We all know the differences between iceberg lettuce and kale, but what about similarly-named leafy greens? What about mustard greens and collard greens?

If you're wondering how mustard greens and collard greens are different, the answer, it turns out, is "a whole lot." Not only do the two taste totally different, but they're not even the same category of food, as collard greens are a vegetable while mustard greens are regarded as an herb. The ways you'd use each are different, their textures are different, they look different — pretty much the only thing that isn't different is that they're green (usually) and they have similar nutritional profiles.