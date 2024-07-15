Garlic Scape Pesto Is A Deliciously Easy Way To Use This Farmers Market Favorite

If you love seasonal produce, there's a strong chance you will frequent your neighborhood farmers market regularly. When choosing your favorite summer fruits and vegetables like blueberries, tomatoes, and peaches, you might have encountered one particular veggie you don't often see in conventional grocery stores. Curly green shoots with an onion-like aroma are known as garlic scapes, and sure enough, these bright-tasting stems can enhance a wide variety of fresh-tasting meals and snacks. Next to adding flavor and complexity to common foods like soup, salad, and butter, garlic scapes can also be made into a delicious and refreshing pesto.

In short, garlic scapes are long green shoots that sprout from garlic bulbs before harvest. Often resembling grass or chives, these long green stems are topped by small bulbs that are picked before flowering. For garlic to retain its deep, aromatic flavor, scapes are harvested between late spring and mid-summer depending on your location, and sold at local farmers markets. Since garlic scape season is often short-lived, you may want to take advantage of this veggie by making a recipe that uses garlic scapes as the primary ingredient.

Garlic scape pesto is a versatile, mild-flavored dip or sauce that can easily be added to a variety of meals or foods for a much-welcomed dose of sophisticated flavor. Luckily, this alternative pesto is quite easy to make and, with proper storage, can be enjoyed way beyond summer's peak.