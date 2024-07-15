Garlic Scape Pesto Is A Deliciously Easy Way To Use This Farmers Market Favorite
If you love seasonal produce, there's a strong chance you will frequent your neighborhood farmers market regularly. When choosing your favorite summer fruits and vegetables like blueberries, tomatoes, and peaches, you might have encountered one particular veggie you don't often see in conventional grocery stores. Curly green shoots with an onion-like aroma are known as garlic scapes, and sure enough, these bright-tasting stems can enhance a wide variety of fresh-tasting meals and snacks. Next to adding flavor and complexity to common foods like soup, salad, and butter, garlic scapes can also be made into a delicious and refreshing pesto.
In short, garlic scapes are long green shoots that sprout from garlic bulbs before harvest. Often resembling grass or chives, these long green stems are topped by small bulbs that are picked before flowering. For garlic to retain its deep, aromatic flavor, scapes are harvested between late spring and mid-summer depending on your location, and sold at local farmers markets. Since garlic scape season is often short-lived, you may want to take advantage of this veggie by making a recipe that uses garlic scapes as the primary ingredient.
Garlic scape pesto is a versatile, mild-flavored dip or sauce that can easily be added to a variety of meals or foods for a much-welcomed dose of sophisticated flavor. Luckily, this alternative pesto is quite easy to make and, with proper storage, can be enjoyed way beyond summer's peak.
How to make and store garlic scape pesto
Garlic scapes have a similar flavor to fresh garlic without the peppery undertones. These bright green stems are milder and have a smooth-tasting finish, making them an ideal ingredient for homemade pesto. To experience this summer veggie's distinct flavor, make garlic scape pesto with only a handful of extra ingredients.
Remove the ends and bulbs from scapes and blend the remaining stems with a select amount of olive oil, lemon juice, and salt in a food processor. Since garlic scapes have a similar consistency to fresh asparagus, a high-powered appliance helps mince shoots into evenly bite-sized portions. Once these ingredients have been blended, stir in a good dose of parmesan cheese. For heartier, more flavorful pesto, add a handful of pine nuts during the mincing process. Alternatively, swap out pine nuts for pistachios or add raw basil for added complexity.
Since garlic scapes are seasonal, why not maximize on this summer veggie and make extra pesto for future use? Sure enough, with proper freezing, there's an easy way to enjoy homemade garlic scape pesto all year. To freeze leftover pesto, use an ice cube tray for conveniently sized portions. Once frozen, transfer pesto cubes to a resealable freezer-safe bag and store for up to six months.
Creative ways to add garlic scape pesto to everyday meals
Now that you've discovered a way to enjoy garlic scape pesto year-round, there are plenty of ways to utilize this seasonal sauce. Unlike basil pesto, which has a very specific taste, garlic scape pesto has a more versatile flavor, making this alternative condiment a great inclusion for several different meals. Use scape pesto as a bright addition to a colorful appetizer platter. Pair this zingy sauce with creamy goat cheese on toast, or use your pesto to level up simple crackers and sliced veggies.
Since garlic scape pesto emits a communal essence of garlic, onion, and chives, this condiment may also serve as a fresh and tasty way to upgrade your next sandwich without having to layer in sliced vegetables. You can also mix scape pesto with your favorite mayonnaise for a creamy condiment upgrade. If you consider salads superior to sandwiches, pesto may also serve as a primary ingredient in a multi-use salad dressing.
For more savory applications, consider using garlic scape pesto as an alternative summer pasta or pizza sauce, or use this flavorful dip as an effective meat or seafood marinade. All in all, you have endless opportunities to use garlic scape pesto to enhance your favorite meals. While you can always enjoy garlic scapes as a veritable side dish, using these bright green stems to make fresh-tasting garlic scape pesto adds a bit of sunshine to a wide range of foods.