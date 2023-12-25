For A Heartier Caesar Salad, Ditch The Romaine For Broccoli And Kale
Crisp romaine lettuce combined with rich olive oil, salty parmesan, crunchy croutons, and of course, that creamy Caesar dressing is a winning combination. And is there any other salad more well-known than the Caesar? This home and restaurant classic has been hitting dinner tables for over a century, but dare to switch out the salad's vessel, romaine lettuce, for a heartier base and you're in for a real treat.
A bright, light salad is perfect for summertime, but what if you still want to enjoy your greens during the cold winter months? Since romaine lettuce is quite difficult to grow in the winter, cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli and kale make for a great option for your Caesar salad. Not to mention, they're in season during the wintertime, unlike romaine. Cruciferous vegetables, particularly kale, develop a sweeter flavor profile once the temperatures drop so you can worry less about having to take kale's natural bitter edge off.
Preparing kale and broccoli for your Caesar salad
Kale's hearty leaves and broccoli's firm florets are known to hold up well to heat. While a traditional Caesar salad is served with raw lettuce, serving a raw leafy green like kale often leads to a bitter result. You can use the classic technique of massaging your kale in oil, but why not take advantage of kale's ability to hold up well to heat? Both kale and broccoli can shine when cooked, revealing deeper and sweeter flavor profiles. Cooking these greens first only helps to create your more fortified, winter-friendly Caesar salad.
You can take these two vegetables in a few different directions to create your ideal hearty Caesar salad. Sautee the broccoli and kale together on the stove for a warm salad worthy of being the main course. Or, keep the kale raw and char the broccoli in your oven or broiler, letting the broccoli become the salad's star. Mix in a homemade Caesar dressing, top with croutons or almond slices for a little extra crunch, and you've got a next-level Caesar salad.
Caring for your greens and more Caesar salad ideas
Leafy greens such as kale release excess moisture once they're stored away, so make sure to wrap your bunch of kale in a damp paper towel or line your crisper drawer with paper towels. Then, that extra moisture will be taken care of, keeping your leaves fresher longer, and ready to go for your Caesar salad. As for broccoli, make sure to cook it soon after purchasing to ensure the highest quality texture and flavor.
And now that you've swapped out the romaine, don't be afraid to keep switching it up with your Caesar salad! Create layers of flavor by mixing the parmesan cheese into your greens instead of just adding it on top. Put on your baker's hat and try making croutons at home. Or add some creamy, smooth avocado to offset the firm crunch of the kale or a can of sautéed crispy chickpeas for some protein. Take the dish in your own direction and you'll breathe some new life into the classic Caesar salad.