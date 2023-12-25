For A Heartier Caesar Salad, Ditch The Romaine For Broccoli And Kale

Crisp romaine lettuce combined with rich olive oil, salty parmesan, crunchy croutons, and of course, that creamy Caesar dressing is a winning combination. And is there any other salad more well-known than the Caesar? This home and restaurant classic has been hitting dinner tables for over a century, but dare to switch out the salad's vessel, romaine lettuce, for a heartier base and you're in for a real treat.

A bright, light salad is perfect for summertime, but what if you still want to enjoy your greens during the cold winter months? Since romaine lettuce is quite difficult to grow in the winter, cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli and kale make for a great option for your Caesar salad. Not to mention, they're in season during the wintertime, unlike romaine. Cruciferous vegetables, particularly kale, develop a sweeter flavor profile once the temperatures drop so you can worry less about having to take kale's natural bitter edge off.