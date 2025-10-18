The Ultimate Gin Guide: 10 Best Picks From Industry Experts

Of all the core spirits, gin holds a truly special place on the back bar. Besides being a refreshingly bright liquor, it's a rare creative flex for distillers who get to craft each recipe to their liking and perfect their product. This also makes it a uniquely versatile spirit: It can sing through as the star of the show in cocktails like gin and tonic or a straight up martini, help citrusy notes shine through in classic concoctions such as a gimlet or an aviation, complement savory notes in a Gibson, or create complexity in tiki drinks. However, this also means it can be difficult to find the right bottle for your specific taste or needs.

Fortunately, as a spirits expert and New York City bar owner for more than 15 years, I've been lucky to sample bottles from all across the gin spectrum. My work has also taken me throughout the country and around the globe to sample products with distillers who make them and try new, adventurous cocktails at some of the most respected bars in the world. All this allows me to stay on top of the constantly evolving category and helps contextualize how each is best used. But as such a dynamic spirit, I also thought it was important to reach out to colleagues and experts in the industry to weigh in on the products they think are best. Whether you're looking for a juniper bomb or a citrusy sipper, here are some of the gins you should consider picking up.