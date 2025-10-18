The Ultimate Gin Guide: 10 Best Picks From Industry Experts
Of all the core spirits, gin holds a truly special place on the back bar. Besides being a refreshingly bright liquor, it's a rare creative flex for distillers who get to craft each recipe to their liking and perfect their product. This also makes it a uniquely versatile spirit: It can sing through as the star of the show in cocktails like gin and tonic or a straight up martini, help citrusy notes shine through in classic concoctions such as a gimlet or an aviation, complement savory notes in a Gibson, or create complexity in tiki drinks. However, this also means it can be difficult to find the right bottle for your specific taste or needs.
Fortunately, as a spirits expert and New York City bar owner for more than 15 years, I've been lucky to sample bottles from all across the gin spectrum. My work has also taken me throughout the country and around the globe to sample products with distillers who make them and try new, adventurous cocktails at some of the most respected bars in the world. All this allows me to stay on top of the constantly evolving category and helps contextualize how each is best used. But as such a dynamic spirit, I also thought it was important to reach out to colleagues and experts in the industry to weigh in on the products they think are best. Whether you're looking for a juniper bomb or a citrusy sipper, here are some of the gins you should consider picking up.
Plymouth Gin (classic cocktails and martinis)
Gin is one of the few categories that can still be overwhelming even when you limit it to brands that have been around for more than 20 years. The variation between flavor profiles has typically made it the one spirit where there are at least two or three offerings behind the bar, just to make sure you're covering the different sides of the spectrum. Any gin fan knows this is why it's important to have a go-to order ready out of these core bottles.
That's why when it comes to somewhat-readily-available bottles, I find it hard to top Plymouth. This classic gin reimagines the London dry style with an incredibly well-balanced flavor profile that combines citrus, black pepper, and juniper without overwhelming the palate. This makes it more versatile than many of its contemporaries, serving as my forever and always call gin for a martini, but still working wonderfully in classic cocktails like a Bee's Knees, too. I've long said that spotting this product sitting on the back bar is usually a sign of an establishment that takes its cocktail program seriously, and I've yet to be proven wrong when ordering.
Sipsmith VJOP Gin (navy-strength)
Out of all the styles of gin on the market, navy strength isn't typically the one American drinkers jump to when asked to name their favorites. The aggressively high ABV usually precludes it from the G&Ts and classic cocktail call orders that typically go to standard gins. But the truth is that these hefty spirits are a genuine necessity in the mixology world, playing a vital role in several cocktails. Don't believe me? Just try ordering a Negroni, martini, or any basic tiki cocktail with one and you'll immediately understand the difference.
According to Katrina Sobredilla, mixologist and owner of Ligaw in New York City, this is why Sipsmith VJOP is a standout. Clocking in at 57.7% ABV, she says it gets "extra credit" for forming the base of a perfect dry martini, bringing as much oomph as it does complexity.
"This gin uses a triple-juniper process: Maceration, still infusion, and vapour infusion," she explained to me in a recent interview. "Basically, this is saying you'll definitely get that punch of juniper you're after!" And at just $50 for a 750 milliliter bottle, it's a great addition to a home bar cart — even though she suggests keeping it in the freezer to have ready for mixing at the end of a long day.
James Gin American Mustard (unique)
You might know James May from his time as co-host of "Top Gear," but he's not just a motorhead. His newly launched lineup of gins is already starting to take the cocktail world by storm, thanks in part to their bold use of special ingredients and cheeky takes on classic versions. The London Drizzle (which is a play on London Dry) is described as having an aroma of "light rain hitting the pavement," while still serving as a refreshingly vivid base for a wet or dirty martini and citrusy cocktails alike. Meanwhile, the Asian Parsnip variety combines earthy, nutty flavors with illuminatingly vibrant spices to create a standout in the category.
At face value, the American Mustard might seem like the most offbeat of the bunch, but it simply provides a beautifully balanced savory spirit that tastes unlike anything else on the market. Inspired by a classically dressed hot dog, the spirit counts tomato, pickled cucumber, and mustard seed as ingredients. Still, despite this seemingly bizarre take, this version has a remarkably wide range of use cases: I don't think I've ever had a better Gibson than the one I was served using this gin, but it also brought a unique twist as a Bloody Mary stand-in and even as a slightly savory G&T component. All said, this is the type of creativity that has the power to win over avowed non-gin drinkers.
Prairie Organic Gin (budget)
I've already gone on record to say that Prairie Organic already makes one of the best cheap vodkas out there, making it a standout brand on the shelf. But if that wasn't an indicator of their distilling prowess, the brand's Organic Gin certainly helps seal the deal. Because of its unassuming bottle and price point, I have to admit I wasn't expecting very much the first time I sampled this corn-based gin. But even after just one sip, it became clear why this lineup had become a bit of an industry favorite for bartenders looking for workhorse gin with plenty going on.
With plenty of invigorating juniper up front that slowly gives way to a balanced mix of spices and herbs, it never overpowers or shocks the palate. Instead, it all comes together as a wonderfully bright and balanced spirit that sings in a gin and tonic and helps boost citrus flavors, but can also make for a great wet martini that hits perfectly on a balmy summer night. And at roughly $20 a bottle, it's hard to see much of a downside to having some on hand.
Tanqueray Gin (classic cocktails and easy-to-find)
Just because something is popular doesn't mean it's reductive or forgettable, including top-selling gins. Tanqueray remains one of the most ubiquitous bottles in its busy category, earning the no. 2 spot on the list of best-selling gin brands in 2024, according to a survey from Drinks International. With its eye-catching green bottle and effective marketing, the mid-premium pour has managed to maintain esteem from both bartenders and customers alike.
The list of industry fans includes William Pineapple, beverage director at Bird in Hand in New York City, who said that Tanqueray is his "go-to, dependable, and best overall gin" out there. In a recent interview, he said he's been a supporter for decades, thanks to its simple yet intriguing flavor profile made from just four botanicals: juniper, coriander, Angelica root, and licorice. Even though it was first distilled in the early 1830s before being almost completely wiped out by bombing in WWII, Pineapple says it's unlikely the iconic brand is going anywhere anytime soon.
"It's perfect in a G&T and amazing in a martini (either wet or dry), he says. "But when you throw citrus at it — such as in a Tom Collins or French 75 — it really comes alive!"
Monopolowa Gin (budget or parties)
Finding the right bargain gin can be a tricky endeavor. Those who have strayed into the category as thoroughly as I have will quickly discover why some drinkers might find the style so abrasive, with unchecked botanical flavors that punch down the palate and veer into floor cleaner levels of caustic abrasiveness. Fortunately, those willing to endure the misses will be rewarded with lesser-known discoveries like Monopolowa.
As another win from the budget category, this potato-based Polish-born and currently Austrian-made product also stands out for its remarkable quality and depth (not unlike its sister vodka, which is also a must-have for your home bar cart). With bright citrusy flavors, subtle herbaceous notes, and hints of ginger, fennel, and caraway, it can provide complexity without going overboard or shocking the palate into submission. I've used it for everything from tiki drinks to Tom Collins, and it remains one of the best crowd-pleaser gins I've ever worked with. And at just $20 for a liter, it's the perfect party or event option that will allow you to serve martinis while still staying within your budget.
Il Dottore Gin (classic cocktails)
Imports make up a decent percentage of the gins on most bar shelves, but not all of them are household names. Since I first tasted it, Italian-made Il Dottore has always stood out to me as one of the more memorably delicious bottles on the market. My colleagues in the industry appear to agree, awarding the brand a coveted Gold medal at the Bartender Spirits Awards in 2023.
Katrina Sobredilla, mixologist and owner of Ligaw in New York City, is one such professional, and said its luxuriously smooth flavor profile makes it the ideal candidate for a showstopping martini and practically any mixing use case you can throw at it, especially from the classic lineup. "Distilled in small batches, it balances bright citrus and herbal notes with a gentle touch of juniper, creating cocktails that are elegant, modern, and full of character," she explained. "Filipino woman–owned, Il Dottore Gin also gives back, with 25% of proceeds going to support charities focused on anti-human trafficking and autism awareness. A martini with purpose always tastes better!"
She adds that she appreciates how easy Il Dottore is to work with in infusions, cocktails, and twists "... just because it's more subtle and delicate." The eye-catching bottle also makes it a fantastic housewarming gift option for that gin-lover in your life, too.
Roku Gin (batched cocktails)
By its very definition, gin is a broad and diverse category. Some versions provide punchy botanicals that stand out even when mixed in a cocktail, which can be essential in some recipes. But others still manage to take a more polished, rounded approach without shrinking away entirely, making it an important bar cart edition for an entirely different reason.
This Japanese gin has long stood out to me as one of the most delicate and enjoyable in the category that still provides plenty of complexity. If most beloved London Dry options are a belting diva, Roku is a perfectly harmonized chorus: It has subtle floral notes that sing above citrus elements, all buoyed by its delectably silky mouthfeel that finishes with a hint of spice. This makes it uniquely appropriate for a gin & tonic or martini base, but it's also a bit of a crowd pleaser — often even for people who claim to hate gin overall. That's why it's also become my secret weapon as a perfect base ingredient for batched cocktails like Negronis, helping save you from being stuck on bar duty all night without sacrificing memorably enjoyable drinks for your guests.
Bordiga Occitan Gin (budget)
Working with gin is a given for bartenders, but it can be a daunting task to find a bottle that provides plenty of complexity while still keeping cost margins in mind. And while there are plenty of brands that do the job just fine with the appropriate price tag, it's also worth noting when you come across a bottle that punches well above its weight.
That's why Katrina Sobredilla, mixologist and owner of Ligaw, doesn't mince her words when she says that Bordiga Occitan is a "truly perfect house pour," which perfectly walks the line between high quality and great value. It also doesn't hurt that it's distilled and produced in the Italian Alps with botanicals foraged from the area. "Rarely do you find a gin where every botanical is hand-harvested and the process stays hands-on from start to finish," Sobredilla said. "The result is a spirit that's vibrant, honest, and refreshing — especially in a gin & tonic. I went to their harvest festival, and it felt like I was in a land of fairies helping them pick for their elixir."
With such a unique backstory, it would be easy to assume this gin would retail on the higher end. However, their standard 1-liter-format bottles still retail in the mid-$30 range, which is an amazing value considering the process.
Glendalough Gin (martini)
There are few places in the world creating as many promising spirits as Ireland. But while many of the Emerald Isle's whiskies have (rightfully) been garnering plenty of attention abroad, the gin category has quietly caught up with some truly stunning releases. And even if you can't get there to explore some of the newest offerings, you can still get a mental getaway with a bit of this spirit, which bears the name of the stunningly beautiful Glendalough region where it's made.
To say this gin doesn't disappoint would be a cruel understatement. Thanks to their use of a professional forager for ingredients, this delicious spirit has a wildly complex yet comforting flavor profile. It feels like stumbling upon a patch of wildflowers in a pine forest after a soft rain — and with hints of heather, mint, anise, and citrus pith. This makes it a wonderful component in any drink where it can shine through on its own, especially a dry martini. But thanks to its depth, this also mixes beautifully in a gin and tonic, and pairs perfectly with herbaceous dishes like pesto, phở, curries, and more.