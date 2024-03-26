The Type Of Cheese That Pairs Best With A Classic Gin And Tonic, According To An Expert

The first thing most people think about when it comes to cheese pairing is a bottle of wine or maybe a craft beer. But when you really think about it, aren't there always a few hunks of cheese and a couple of crackers laid out for nibbling at any cocktail hour? Just because wine and cheese play well together doesn't mean spirits should be left out of the fun, especially if you're planning to serve up a batch of gin and tonics at your next gathering. A G&T is light and refreshing on so many occasions, and with only two or three base ingredients, it's super easy to make. This quintessential cocktail tastes even better when served with a few slices of nutty-tasting, aged sheep cheese, according to Matthew Rose, a partner at Fairfield and Greenwich Cheese Company in Connecticut.

"A classic Gin and Tonic is a fantastic pairing for something firmer and denser like a firm sheep's milk cheese like Ossau Iraty or Manchego," said Rose. The perfect gin and tonic recipe could not be any simpler. All you need is some top-shelf gin and a bottle of decent tonic to get the job done. But there are steps you can take to elevate the experience, like pre-chilling the gin and properly layering the cocktail in the glass. The key to choosing the right cheese is to find something that complements the cocktail's signature piney, juniper flavors.