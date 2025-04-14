Expert Reveals The 10 Cheap Vodkas You Should Never Overlook

Vodka holds a unique place in our liquor cabinets and in your favorite bar's well. It can be an integral part of a perfect Cosmopolitan, a helping hand at brunch in your Bloody Mary, and even the star of the show as the base of a perfectly mixed martini. In many ways, it's a go-to base spirit just because of how easily it can mix with just about anything in a pinch, whether you're entertaining at home or indulging in a specialty cocktail out at the bar.

But unlike other liquors we seek out for their unique flavors, vodka is the one spirit that seems to get more popular the less it really tastes like anything (after all, it's neutral and flavorless by its very definition). For some drinkers, this can justify spending a little more to ensure they're getting a quality product. But as with any other spirit, there are still plenty of fantastic options to be had in the value category.

As a bar owner and a professional tasting note writer, I've been able to sample plenty of the ubiquitous clear liquor from the lower end of the price spectrum, both getting to know them for myself and seeing how customers and other experts take to them. Based on pricing at purveyors around the New York City area, these are some of the cheap vodkas you shouldn't think twice about adding to your rotation.

