Give Your French 75 A Pop Of Pink With This Swap
The French 75, not to be confused with the classic and elegant French Blonde that Taylor Swift sips upon, is a seductive temptress. Gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup topped off with Champagne in a sophisticated coup or Champagne flute gives off all kinds of elegant vibes of a proper high society; however, looks can be deceiving. This sweet effervescent drink does not have the manners of a true gent or lady, and will, instead, have you feeling its wicked effects much quicker than a simple glass of wine. That said, it is delicious and fashionable and worth the impending morning hangover. But if you really want to create a modern era version of this cocktail, skip the classic Champagne and top it off with some sparkling rosé.
A French 75 with rosé is going to give you a pop of Barbie pink instead of the lemony yellow hue of the original. It's perfect for celebrating an engagement or relaxing at the beach or in your own backyard. To make this upgrade, simply place your gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain it into your cocktail glass of choice and top with your sparkling rosé. Gently stir and garnish with your usual lemon twist. Its ease makes it ideal for both the novice and the pro to mix up a batch for an intimate soirée or large gathering.
Choosing a gin
Why are gin and rosé good together? Gin, with its botanical and piney notes, works perfectly with the fruity and floral nature of a sparkling rosé, creating a sweet, tart, and refreshing experience for your mouth. Gin also tends to skew on the lighter side of hard alcohol, making it a nice mixing choice if you are serving this rosé French 75 at a summer party. What type of gin works best for this cocktail?
It really depends on your palate, but if you like the floral notes in gin, Hendrick's Flora Adora is a good bottle to reach for. Its flavors encompass hints of cucumber, juniper, and rose is just what a rosé French 75 needs to keep in line with its dreamy sunset pink hue. Silent Pool gin is another option that makes for a nice drink. It's a really nice balanced gin where no one flavor overwhelms or dominates. The florals are light with hints of lavender and juniper are a nice complement to your sparkling wine. But what if you prefer your rosé French 75 with cognac? No problem.
What about cognac?
If you tend to favor a darker spirit in your French 75, you can still use cognac in this cocktail and create a beautiful shade of pink. This French brandy can be warm and spicy, dry and sweet, and bitter yet fruity depending on its age and the brand you use. That said, cognac mixes well with a bubbly rosé, blending perfectly with those hints of rose and citrus. Cognac is heavier and a natural choice for a drink on a cold day, giving this drink a year-round appeal. If you are new to drinking cognac, Remy Martin offers a lot of fruity notes including dried pear, dried apricot, and vanilla. It also has a smooth texture so it is not at odds with your choice of rosé.
Wondering how to choose a rosé wine to add to your French 75? If you like fruity and citrus flavors, go for a lighter color pink; however, if you tend to favor notes of strawberry, go for the more vibrant and intense pink colored wines. Whatever your choice, make certain to drink responsibly.