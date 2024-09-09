Give Your French 75 A Pop Of Pink With This Swap

The French 75, not to be confused with the classic and elegant French Blonde that Taylor Swift sips upon, is a seductive temptress. Gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup topped off with Champagne in a sophisticated coup or Champagne flute gives off all kinds of elegant vibes of a proper high society; however, looks can be deceiving. This sweet effervescent drink does not have the manners of a true gent or lady, and will, instead, have you feeling its wicked effects much quicker than a simple glass of wine. That said, it is delicious and fashionable and worth the impending morning hangover. But if you really want to create a modern era version of this cocktail, skip the classic Champagne and top it off with some sparkling rosé.

A French 75 with rosé is going to give you a pop of Barbie pink instead of the lemony yellow hue of the original. It's perfect for celebrating an engagement or relaxing at the beach or in your own backyard. To make this upgrade, simply place your gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain it into your cocktail glass of choice and top with your sparkling rosé. Gently stir and garnish with your usual lemon twist. Its ease makes it ideal for both the novice and the pro to mix up a batch for an intimate soirée or large gathering.