Hate Olives? Here Are 5 Ways To Make A Dirty Martini Without Them

Do you love martinis but hate the flavor of olives? You don't need to avoid dirty martinis simply because of this. There are ways to achieve that salty, umami flavor without olive brine or olives. You just need to get creative in the kitchen.

A traditional martini consists of gin or vodka and vermouth, while a dirty martini adds a splash of olive brine. The actual difference between a dirty martini and a filthy one is that a filthy martini has far more brine, occasionally enough to replace the vermouth altogether. But while most of us associate dirty and filthy martinis with olives, it's the brine and not the olive that makes it dirty. As such, the olive brine can be swapped out for other liquids with comparable properties. Anything with a similar consistency that's salty, acidic, and savory will work — assuming it complements the liquor and vermouth.

Ready to bid farewell to olive juice? The obvious replacement is another type of brine. However, not all brines are created equal. Some are far too pungent, sweet, or salty and overpower the delicate nature of the drink. Luckily, we've gathered five of the best alternative ways to put the dirty in your martini.