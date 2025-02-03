Hate Olives? Here Are 5 Ways To Make A Dirty Martini Without Them
Do you love martinis but hate the flavor of olives? You don't need to avoid dirty martinis simply because of this. There are ways to achieve that salty, umami flavor without olive brine or olives. You just need to get creative in the kitchen.
A traditional martini consists of gin or vodka and vermouth, while a dirty martini adds a splash of olive brine. The actual difference between a dirty martini and a filthy one is that a filthy martini has far more brine, occasionally enough to replace the vermouth altogether. But while most of us associate dirty and filthy martinis with olives, it's the brine and not the olive that makes it dirty. As such, the olive brine can be swapped out for other liquids with comparable properties. Anything with a similar consistency that's salty, acidic, and savory will work — assuming it complements the liquor and vermouth.
Ready to bid farewell to olive juice? The obvious replacement is another type of brine. However, not all brines are created equal. Some are far too pungent, sweet, or salty and overpower the delicate nature of the drink. Luckily, we've gathered five of the best alternative ways to put the dirty in your martini.
Feta brine
Feta brine might sound like a surprising swap, but hear us out. The tastiest feta cheese is pickled in brine for several weeks to bring out its sharp, savory flavors. The brine captures the essence of feta without going overboard on the cheesiness. Ultimately, a feta brine dirty martini is smoother than you expect. It still has a tang, but is subtler than olive brine and has a delightful creaminess.
You might already have a jar of cured feta in your fridge, and we can't think of a better way to use the leftover liquid than in a martini. Truthfully, most feta brine can be used in place of olive brine, but if you're heading to the store specifically to sample a feta brine dirty martini, buy your preferred option. As far as stereotypes, Greek feta is known to be tangy, French feta is mild, and Bulgarian feta is creamy. Many brined fetas also come seasoned with herbs, which could be a blessing or a curse. Pay attention to the ingredients in the jar and decide whether you'd also want those flavors in your martini.
Pickled pepper brine
Want a dirty martini with a capsaicin kick? Opt for pickled pepper brine. Several varieties work beautifully in dirty martinis. It's merely a matter of how much heat you can handle.
Banana pepper brine creates a well-balanced, spicy martini since these peppers are sweet and mild with just a hint of spiciness. Jalapeños score higher on the Scoville index, so expect a stronger fire. Some of the capsaicin will naturally leach into the brine but don't expect it to be quite as hot as the peppers themselves. If you love the jalapeño flavor but want to tame it down, try using a pink gin or splash of grapefruit juice. The fruitiness can balance the flavors and the touch of pink earns presentation points.
If banana peppers are too bland and jalapeños are too spicy, we've got the perfect solution: pepperoncini peppers. Martinis made with pepperoncini brine are surprisingly well-received, especially as an olive replacement. On a Reddit thread dedicated to martini switch-ups, several commenters suggested pepperoncini, describing it as "awesome" and explaining that "It works surprisingly well. Plus, 'pepperoncini' martini is loads of fun to say." Whichever pepper you choose, we recommend garnishing with the same variety. Since you've just used the brine, the jar is already handy, and it gives your guests a heads-up on what to expect spice-wise.
Classic pickle brine
Quite possibly the most accessible olive replacement is pickles. There always seems to be a jar of pickles in the fridge, and while those pickles disappear one by one, you should never toss the remaining liquid! After all, there are many things you can make with leftover pickle juice, including incredible martinis.
Pickles are similar to olives in that they have that briney quality. However, the flavor is distinct enough that even those who detest olives may still adore pickles. They offer a tangier, more robust taste that can range from herbal to spicy garlic, depending on the pickle variety used. Experiment with different options from classic dill to bread and butter to find your perfect brine.
When crafting a pickle martini, start with a conservative ¼ to ½ ounce of brine per standard martini. Vodka provides a neutral base if you want that pickle flavor to shine, while gin enhances the cocktail's herbal qualities. Since pickles come with some sweetness, we recommend using a dry vermouth. Finally, to keep on theme, garnish with a small pickle spear or cornichon.
Caper brine
Capers are a surprisingly versatile olive substitute, sharing a similar appearance and a bold, salty flavor. However, while olives tend to be oilier and more floral, capers offer a lighter, fresher taste with a bright lemony tang. This makes capers along with their brine an ideal replacement in cocktails, particularly martinis. After all, a caper berry is already a go-to garnish for filthy martinis.
Luckily, capers are also a convenient staple in many kitchens, so you may already have some on hand. All that's required is swapping equal parts caper brine for olive brine. You can also use caper berry brine, which will impart a subtler flavor. Whether you opt for the caper or caper berry brine, we suggest garnishing your drink with a pickled caper berry on its stem for an authentic touch.
Those who love capers' brackish flavor will be pleased to discover that a salmon martini is a real thing. And thanks to the natural affinity between capers and fish, caper brine works excellently in a salmon martini. By using fish roe or smoked salmon-infused gin, you can create this salty, pink-hued drink that celebrates these complementary flavors.
Preserved lemon brine
Most olive substitutions on our list are pickled, which begs the question, is there a difference between preserved and pickled lemons? In short: Preserving lemons is a form of pickling that typically involves lemons, lemon juice, and salt. This brining process mellows the sour notes but provides an intensely lemony flavor. The result is a salty, tangy, fruity concoction that works wonders in dirty martinis.
Lemon brine can pack quite the punch and is perfect for those who love a lemony twist. However, we suggest going easy on the brine at first and adjusting to taste. Use two ounces of gin, one ounce of dry vermouth, and a ¼ to ½ ounce preserved lemon brine. If you prefer more sweetness, use a vermouth blanc instead. And if you want to enhance those citrus-forward flavors, opt for a gin like Tanqueray No. 10 or Malfy Limone. And if you crave even more umami, add an unexpected pinch of MSG to your martini.