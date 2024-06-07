Red Lobster Unveils New Crabfest Items And We've Tried Them All

In life, there are no givens. Although it seems like Crabfest is an annual event at Red Lobster, it actually took a four-year break before returning in 2023. Crabby Cheese Fries was the singular new addition to the Fest that year, and in 2024, Red Lobster is going claw-in with even more offerings. This year's Crabfest lineup features novel additions like Crab-Stuffed Maine Lobster, Crab-Topped Steak, Creamy Crab Carbonara Pasta, Crab Mac & Cheese, and a Cajun butter sauce for dipping the crab legs or anything else your seafood-loving heart desires.

With Red Lobster recently filing for bankruptcy, this year's Crabfest has taken on a greater sense of urgency, and perhaps even need. Flavor Flav even recently stopped by his local Red Lobster to "help" out by ordering the entire menu. With so many claw-inspiring new options to choose from, I dashed off to my nearest Red Lobster to help out as well, in almost an act of civic duty. So, were these new fest-ive creations totally claw-some, or did they leave me feeling rather crabby? The crab puns end here, but this is where the chew and review of them begins. This review is based on taste, value, crabbiness, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.