11 Long John Silver's Ordering Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

You probably think that you've got Long John Silver's all figured out by now, but you might be wrong. This restaurant has certainly been around for a long time, pleasing customers with its fried fish options since 1969, so it's definitely given its customers plenty of time to get familiar with it. However, like virtually every other fast food restaurant out there, this is a joint that has a treasure trove of secrets and ordering hacks you can take advantage of.

While no menu hacks will likely bring back some of those beloved Long John Silver's menu items from the 1980s or beyond, you can still jazz up your order in some pretty fun ways. Items can be combined in a sandwich or swapped out entirely, and its famous "crumblies" can be used to provide texture and crunch in ways you never imagined. You can also combine Long John Silver's items with options from other stores to create menu mash-ups that really hit the spot. Plus, it's not all about creating weird and wonderful food options. There are plenty of ways you can order at Long John Silver's which makes the standard experience all that more enjoyable. Ready to change up your ordering game for good? We've got you covered.