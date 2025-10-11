6 Best Fast Food Deals For October 2025

Some of the most popular names in fast food are greeting October with worthwhile deals on regular and new menu offerings. Some of these bargains run for a few weeks, and others last the entire month. Since every October ends with Halloween, some of these deals are only available in the last few days of the month, marking the end of the spooky season.

Many of these deals are exclusively available to members of their respective restaurants' loyalty programs, including KFC's 13 Days of Scary Good Deals to be revealed on a day-by-day basis, beginning October 18. Having to join a rewards program can be an annoying extra step, but these October deals are a fairly easy way to unlock strong savings.

Still, for the loyalty-averse among us, there are also some bargains that do not require your email address and phone number. These include jack-o'-lantern-shaped kids' pizzas, multiple burger bargains, and potentially more deals to be revealed as the month goes on.