6 Best Fast Food Deals For October 2025
Some of the most popular names in fast food are greeting October with worthwhile deals on regular and new menu offerings. Some of these bargains run for a few weeks, and others last the entire month. Since every October ends with Halloween, some of these deals are only available in the last few days of the month, marking the end of the spooky season.
Many of these deals are exclusively available to members of their respective restaurants' loyalty programs, including KFC's 13 Days of Scary Good Deals to be revealed on a day-by-day basis, beginning October 18. Having to join a rewards program can be an annoying extra step, but these October deals are a fairly easy way to unlock strong savings.
Still, for the loyalty-averse among us, there are also some bargains that do not require your email address and phone number. These include jack-o'-lantern-shaped kids' pizzas, multiple burger bargains, and potentially more deals to be revealed as the month goes on.
California Pizza Kitchen
October means Halloween for many people, but at California Pizza Kitchen, it's also National Pizza Month. That's why the West Coast chain is rolling out three additional pizzas to its menu: Two returning favorites and one all-new recipe.
The 7-inch Jack-O-Lantern Pizza is back for Halloween and comes with pepperonis shaped like jack-o'-lantern features. It's available either fully cooked or as a kit you can take home and bake yourself for $5.
CPK is also bringing back the beloved Habanero Carnitas Pizza and debuting a brand new Cacio e Pepe Pizza, both of which are only available for a limited time. And any minimum $20 pizza purchase made between September 30 and October 31 will get you a $5 off coupon for next time.
Baskin-Robbins
All October long, registered Baskin-Robbins Rewards members can take 20% off any Polar Pizza, a unique dessert pizza with a cookie base covered in ice cream and toppings. This includes the new, limited-time only Galactic Brownie Polar Pizza, featuring Baskin-Robbins' October flavor of the month — Galactic Brownie — atop a pizza-shaped double fudge brownie. On Halloween, rewards members get 31% of all scoops of ice cream. The Galactic Brownie ice cream and its Polar Pizza are only here until Halloween.
White Castle
Starting October 10, members of White Castle's Craver Nation Rewards program can take $5 off a 20-piece Chicken Rings, or $3 off Shareable Meal #8 Pack — a sack of fries, 20-piece chicken rings, and 10 original sliders, one of the oldest fast food menu items you can still order today.
And starting October 27 with a free small fry, White Castle will also offer five days of app-exclusive deals to Craver Nation members. Reap the free and discounted items all the way up to Halloween, when members can claim a buy-one, get-one deal on combo meals.
But you're not entirely left out in the cold if you're not a rewards member. From October 29-31, claim $5 off a 30-slider Crave Case with the promo code BOO, no membership required.
Shake Shack
The absolute best Shake Shack burger might be the avocado bacon burger, but this October's deals start with spicy burger lovers in mind. Customers can get a buy-one, get-one deal on the SmokeShack spicy bacon cheeseburger using the promo code SPOOKY on the app, in-store, or online. But this deal ends on October 11, so you may want to move fast.
That's not the end of the Shack's October offers, though. The promo code SPOOKY will continue to be useful, as Shake Shack will reveal new deals on October 12 and 22, as well as new sandwiches. To get the latest news on these fronts, you'll have to follow Shake Shack on Instagram or TikTok.
Sonny's BBQ
October means Porktoberfest at Sonny's BBQ, the Florida-born chain with stores throughout the South. Sonny's BBQ rewards members can enjoy a month of limited-time only deals, including free pork egg rolls with any entree, October 6-12, and a free kids meal with any pulled pork entree, October 13-19.
Also, October 12 is the tenth annual National Pulled Pork Day. Appropriately, Sonny's is offering its rewards members 50% off all pulled pork sandwiches, all day. But that's not the end of Porktober fest deals, either. Rewards members can vote on their favorite deals for the final two weeks of October, with the winners to be revealed at a later time. From October 27 to November 2, there will be a special mystery pulled pork offer.
KFC
One of KFC's big changes in 2025 has been a greater reliance on technology, and that perhaps shows with its Halloween promotion. KFC is offering what it calls "13 days of scary good deals" from October 18 to 31, with each day's deal — exclusive to KFC Rewards members — announced on the day it is valid.
Making deals exclusive to the rewards program is a great way to drive membership up. But keeping the deals under wraps to give rewards members the first reveal is a unique twist to this industry-standard behavior, and may cause people to pay more attention. Let's hope KFC's Halloween discounts, whatever they may be, are just as trailblazing.