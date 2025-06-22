The Shake Shack Burger We Ranked The Absolute Best

Shake Shack has never been shy about its burger ambitions. What started as a humble hot dog cart in Madison Square Park, in New York City, now confidently boasts locations all around the world and a unique menu that flirts with fast-casual perfection. But, with limited-time drops, secret menu surprises (like Shake Shack's Smoke 'Shroom), and regional one-offs constantly rotating through the lineup, the real question isn't whether the chain makes a good burger — it's which one actually deserves your money.

So, Daily Meal got to work, ranking 10 core Shake Shack burgers — from the OG Shack Burger to the Black Truffle Shack Stack and beyond — from worst to best based on flavor, texture, balance, and overall execution. Some were heavy on concept but light on cohesion. Others came dangerously close to greatness, only to trip over thanks to a soggy bun or a chaotic topping ratio. But one stood out among the pack: The Avocado Bacon Burger.

With no fried jalapeños or double-stacked chaos to hide behind, this burger relied solely on doing each ingredient right. The balance struck between the creamy, hand-sliced avocado and the smokiness of the bacon felt tailored to the beef itself, not just stacked on top of it. And Shake Shack's burger meat standards are higher than you may think (they go for real cuts of beef and skip the antibiotics and hormones entirely). Plus, the patty here came perfectly cooked, with a strong flavor that could hold its own even without all the extras.