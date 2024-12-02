The Addition That'll Upgrade Store-Bought Coleslaw In An Instant

As a staple of picnics and fried chicken dinners alike, coleslaw is iconic. But why not stray from the culinary usual and add pumpkin seeds? Mixing in pumpkin seeds to your store-bought coleslaw is just the ticket to up the flavor and texture of the salad, as the seeds will contribute a toasty, nutty note and a satisfying crunch that will enliven bland, boring coleslaw into a side dish for the ages.

As to whether to add raw or roasted pumpkin seeds, it's a matter of personal preference. However, raw pumpkin seeds are typically milder and chewier than their toasted counterparts, so they will offer a slight texture and flavor departure. But if you're looking for more of a flavor pop, roasted pumpkin seeds — which are significantly bolder in taste — are the optimal choice.

Their rich nuttiness will enhance the flavors of the mayonnaise in the dressing, not to mention that roasted pumpkin seeds pair well with citrus, which is commonly featured in coleslaw recipes via lemon juice. And as for the texture? Roasted seeds will offer a more pronounced crunch, which will stand up well against your salad dressing, even if you need to make your salad ahead of time.