The Addition That'll Upgrade Store-Bought Coleslaw In An Instant
As a staple of picnics and fried chicken dinners alike, coleslaw is iconic. But why not stray from the culinary usual and add pumpkin seeds? Mixing in pumpkin seeds to your store-bought coleslaw is just the ticket to up the flavor and texture of the salad, as the seeds will contribute a toasty, nutty note and a satisfying crunch that will enliven bland, boring coleslaw into a side dish for the ages.
As to whether to add raw or roasted pumpkin seeds, it's a matter of personal preference. However, raw pumpkin seeds are typically milder and chewier than their toasted counterparts, so they will offer a slight texture and flavor departure. But if you're looking for more of a flavor pop, roasted pumpkin seeds — which are significantly bolder in taste — are the optimal choice.
Their rich nuttiness will enhance the flavors of the mayonnaise in the dressing, not to mention that roasted pumpkin seeds pair well with citrus, which is commonly featured in coleslaw recipes via lemon juice. And as for the texture? Roasted seeds will offer a more pronounced crunch, which will stand up well against your salad dressing, even if you need to make your salad ahead of time.
Roasting your pumpkin seeds for your coleslaw
If the idea of roasted pumpkin seeds in your salad speaks to your tastebuds, the good news is that roasting pumpkin seeds is not only fairly simple, but it also allows for the incorporation of a variety of complementary flavors that will help maximize your coleslaw's overall taste. The easiest way to do so is by tossing a little olive oil, coconut oil, or even butter and salt in with your seeds and placing them in the oven on a parchment-lined baking sheet for about 45 minutes.
For even roasting, it's important to spread your seeds into a single layer on your baking sheet. Looking for a more punctuated flavor? Feel free to sprinkle the spice of your choice onto the seeds before roasting. Anything from cayenne pepper to cinnamon to a sprinkle of sugar can elevate your seeds, while also complementing the other flavors in your coleslaw quite beautifully.
However, before you roast your seeds, it's important to rinse, drain, and let them dry thoroughly beforehand — for about 30 minutes to an hour, until completely dry to the touch — so that they take the oil and seasonings more easily and crisp up to perfection. Alternatively, if you need your seeds dried quicker, you can dry them in the oven at 200 degrees Fahrenheit instead. Let your seeds cool, then toss them into your salad, and enjoy.