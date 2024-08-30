Throw Edamame In Your Air Fryer And Witness Magic

Thanks to their easy-to-use functions, air-frying edamame is no high-maintenance kitchen endeavor. But to ensure that you get the most out of the recipe, it's handy to keep a few simple tips in mind.

You can air-fry edamame either in the pod or shelled, the choice is ultimately yours. Bear in mind that if you keep them tucked away in that fuzzy little cocoon, it's the pod that will receive most of the char. Don't be afraid to add seasonings to your edamame for extra bursts of flavor by tossing the legumes in oil and spices before adding them to the basket, but remember – to get a perfect air fry, use less oil than you'd think. To ensure even cooking, avoid overcrowding.

Edamame beans are quite small, which means they can easily fall through the grates of your air fryer basket. Lining the basket with parchment paper can prevent them from descending into the void while simultaneously preventing them from sticking to the surface. Careful though, parchment paper can only withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. However, air-fried edamame can be perfected at around 425 degrees for around 10 minutes. Once they're crispy and browned (but never burnt), they're ready to eat.