Throw Edamame In Your Air Fryer And Witness Magic
Edamame is a versatile, bite-sized provision that can be enjoyed as a quick, on-the-go snack or integrated into larger, more substantial recipes. With its earthy, vegetal flavor punctuated by undercurrents of natural sweetness and packed with surprisingly high levels of protein, these little podded green beans are an essential superfood. Though they are often steamed for enjoyment, preparing them in the air fryer is total kitchen magic.
Air fryers trigger the Maillard reaction, a chemical heat reaction in food between amino acids and sugars that leads to crispy browning and a toasty, complex flavor. Unlike steamed edamame which is tender and moist, air-fried edamame takes on a decadent, flavor-forward char while keeping that quintessential plumpness intact. Although stove-top cooking and oven-baking can give edamame the same crunchy finish, air fryers work twice as fast, making them ideal for edamame on the fly. Not to mention that you only need a modest amount of cooking oil when working with air fryers, which means not only a time-saving cooking method but an ingredient-saving one to boot.
Tips for air-frying edamame
Thanks to their easy-to-use functions, air-frying edamame is no high-maintenance kitchen endeavor. But to ensure that you get the most out of the recipe, it's handy to keep a few simple tips in mind.
You can air-fry edamame either in the pod or shelled, the choice is ultimately yours. Bear in mind that if you keep them tucked away in that fuzzy little cocoon, it's the pod that will receive most of the char. Don't be afraid to add seasonings to your edamame for extra bursts of flavor by tossing the legumes in oil and spices before adding them to the basket, but remember – to get a perfect air fry, use less oil than you'd think. To ensure even cooking, avoid overcrowding.
Edamame beans are quite small, which means they can easily fall through the grates of your air fryer basket. Lining the basket with parchment paper can prevent them from descending into the void while simultaneously preventing them from sticking to the surface. Careful though, parchment paper can only withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. However, air-fried edamame can be perfected at around 425 degrees for around 10 minutes. Once they're crispy and browned (but never burnt), they're ready to eat.
Jazzing up and serving air-fried edamame
Edamame has a present flavor of its own, which makes enjoying them plain out of the air fryer a reasonable option. However, there are plenty of ways to zhuzh them for bigger, bolder flavors.
For something simple yet effective, a sprinkle of salt, pepper, and garlic and onion powders makes for a satisfyingly familiar flavor profile that can please just about anyone's palates. Finally, the stigma around MSG is ending, so don't be afraid to add a dash of that umami-forward goodness to the mix for some bold, savory notes. Air-fried edamame made with these no-frills seasonings is perfect for snacking, pre-dinner appetizers, or crunchy salad-toppers.
Once they're finished air frying, edamame topped with chili crisp bolsters the texture of the legumes while providing it with a subtle heat that's fasted in place by lush, fatty oil. This spicy edamame is perfect for topping vegetarian Buddha bowls in need of some added depth of flavor. For a less traditional spice, coat those tasty little beans in ground ginger for a pungent and aromatic touch of fire.
Next time you're craving edamame, save yourself some time and throw them in the air fryer. Trust us, your tastebuds will thank you.