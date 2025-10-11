17 Wicked Kitchen Finds That Will Elevate Your Space For Good
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The kitchen is often considered the heart of the home because it's where you prepare meals for yourself or your family. From personal experience, it's also where people gather during parties; the kitchen island seems to be an attractive place to huddle because you want to be close to the food and drinks while chatting away. While you can elevate the space for any occasion in many ways, "Wicked" movie fans will find a slew of kitchen items to give the room permanent pops of color in functional ways.
From small appliances and cookware to a wide variety of drinkware and other items, Daily Meal has sifted through the many product collaborations to provide a list of some of the best ones to enhance your kitchen and its functionality while adding to your "Wicked" collection. The majority of these finds are officially licensed, but we couldn't resist including at least one independent creator design as well. By the end, you're sure to find something (or many somethings) to add the magic of Oz to your kitchen. Keep in mind that any prices and availability mentioned are accurate as of publication and subject to change.
Uncanny Brands Wicked Slow Cooker
You'll feel like you're using magic when you whip up delicious slow cooker recipes like dips, soups, and other small meals in the Wicked Slow Cooker from Uncanny Brands. With a 2-quart capacity, this officially licensed appliance is black with a floral design reminiscent of the flowery fields and buildings in the movie. Best of all, the stoneware is removable for easy serving and cleanup. It also makes a great gift for any "Wicked" fan in your life who likes to cook. The Uncanny Brands Wicked Slow Cooker is available on Amazon for about $40.
Uncanny Brands Wicked Mini Waffle Maker
Bring some wizardry fun to breakfast; the Wicked Mini Waffle Maker from Uncanny Brands is designed to add officially licensed artwork to your morning pastry. The nonstick plates inside feature the head silhouettes of Elphaba (left) and Glinda (right) as if their backs are up against each other, imprinting the art into the center of your waffles. Plus, you can use this magical maker for more than just waffles. Use it to make a delicious cake treat in a flash, hashbrowns, grilled cheese, or crispy bacon without a greasy mess. The Uncanny Brands Wicked Mini Waffle Maker is available on Amazon for about $30.
Dragon Glassware x Wicked Vacuum Insulated Tumblers with Lids and Straws
In vibrant fashion, Dragon Glassware has collaborated with Universal Studios to give you a way to take hydrating potions with you. Its vacuum-insulated, stainless steel tumblers have been given the "Wicked" treatment in four different designs. Each has a 24-ounce capacity for hot and cold beverages and comes with a leak-resistant lid and two decorative straws. The four designs available range a little bit in price on Amazon. While the Enchanted and Glinda Luggage designs are about $30, the Portraits design is about $33, and the Elphaba and Glinda design is about $35.
Dragon Glassware x Wicked Stainless Steel Camp Mug with Lid
Whether you enjoy your favorite coffee bean brew in the morning, afternoon, or evening, you can drink it in style with these high-quality stainless steel camp mugs from Dragon Glassware. They have a 12-ounce capacity for a hot or cold caffeine boost, feature a comfortable handle, and come with a sip-through lid in case you want to take yours on the go. When you're not drinking out of it, use it as decor on the counter next to or under the spout of your coffee maker. The two vibrant designs — Pink and Black — are available on Amazon for about $28.
Dragon Glassware x Wicked Glass Cups with Lids and Straws
Another "Wicked" product from Dragon Glassware, this set of two durable glasses might surprise you. They're made with quality, lead-free glass with insulation for hot and cold beverages, have a capacity of 16 ounces, and come with BPA-free lids and glass straws. The best part is that they feature official artwork from the movie, so you can let your mood decide which one you use. You can find this vibrant green and pink set of Dragon Glassware x Wicked Glass Cups with Lids and Straws on Amazon for about $33.
Dragon Glassware x Wicked Wine Glasses
The "Wicked" wine drinkers in your family or group of friends will be delighted to see these long-stem wine glasses from Dragon Glassware in your kitchen. Made with lead-free glass, the elegant drinkware can hold 18 ounces each and embodies the personalities of the Glinda and Elphaba characters.
One features a wide, triangle-shaped bowl and a transparent green stem that turns into opaque black at the base with Elphaba's signature and a flying monkey stamped in gold. Meanwhile, the other has a traditional, round bowl and a transparent pink stem that turns into a blushed opaque base with Glinda's signature and a butterfly stamped in gold. Just imagine hanging these magical pieces of glass art from a wine glass rack mounted to the underside of your cabinets. Or, display them in glass-door cabinets. They're available on the Dragon Glassware website for about $50 a set.
Wicked Beauty Fridge
Five Below is one of those discount stores where you never know what you'll find, and its Wicked Beauty Fridge is a fantastic bargain for young and old alike. This miniature insulated, lightweight fridge features "Wicked" characters Glinda and Elphaba facing each other with Emerald City in the background, and the gold handle is a luxurious touch.
The Wicked Beauty Fridge is intended for cosmetics and skincare products, but you could also use it in the kitchen. Based on the insert with similar products from Five Below, the fridge only cools to 59 to 68 degrees, so storing perishable items (like dairy) probably wouldn't be a good idea. Instead, it could be useful for chilling chocolates, snacks, or other products that don't require refrigeration to prevent spoilage, such as juice boxes or soda cans (it can fit six).
With that in mind, it's easy to see how kids would love it as their own little stash of snacks in the kitchen. But we won't judge if you decide to keep it all to yourself. Priced at just $35, you can check the Five Below Wicked Beauty Fridge product page for availability near you.
Franco Wicked Soap Dispenser
This Wicked Soap Dispenser from Franco gives you a fancier gadget to pump soap onto your sponge when it's time to wash dishes. At just over 9 inches tall, 2½ inches wide, and holding 10 ounces, it's a much more creative and stylish piece to leave by your kitchen sink than store-bought dishwashing soap (like Dawn) with a color scheme matching Elphaba's character. But you don't have to use it just for soap. You can put your favorite lotion in it, which is perfect for moisturizing your hands after washing.
The Franco Wicked Soap Dispenser is available on Amazon for about $20. If you want a dispenser that's even more magical, though, consider the 13-ounce Franco Witch Hat Dispenser for about $23. Or, get both to keep the theme at your kitchen sink.
Wicked x Yeti Rambler Stackable Cup with Lid
There may be some main differences between Stanley and Yeti tumblers — such as the lids — but both have partnered with Universal Studios to offer charming options for "Wicked" fans. This Yeti Rambler has a 20-ounce capacity for cold and hot drinks and a dazzlingly hot pink color inspired by the Glinda character. Additionally, it's dishwasher safe, stackable, and splash resistant. You can find the Wicked x Yeti Rambler Stackable Cup with Lid in the NBCUniversal Shop for about $65.
Stanley Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumblers
Following the success of its 2024 Stanley x "Wicked" collab, which was so popular that it caused a shopping frenzy at Target, the companies have partnered again for the "Wicked: For Good" movie release on November 21, 2025. The stainless steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumblers will be available in three sizes — 20, 30, and 40 ounces — and in Elphaba For Good and Glinda For Good designs for $35 to $55. A third Ozian Reprise design will only be available in the 40-ounce tumbler. Exclusive to Target, you can purchase your favorite items as of October 26, ahead of the movie.
Wicked x Yeti Rambler Wine Tumbler with Lid
If you prefer a bold pink to drink your wine in, go for this Yeti Rambler Wine Tumbler with Lid. The stainless steel, vacuum-insulated design is perfect for keeping white wines chilled longer. Plus, it can hold 10 ounces and comes with a lid to prevent spilling, especially when you're in the middle of casting a spell. It's a brilliant pop of color behind glass-door cabinets as well. The Wicked x Yeti Rambler Wine Tumbler with Lid is available from the NBCUniversal Shop for about $65.
Wicked x Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
If you're serious about adding flair to your cooking, check out these specially designed Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Ovens. Both have a capacity of 4½ quarts and either an Elphaba-embossed lid with a black nickel knob and matte black interior or a Glinda-embossed lid with a light gold knob and light-colored interior. You can order the Wicked x Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven in Elphaba green or Glinda pink on the Williams Sonoma website for $450.
Wicked x Williams Sonoma Loaf Pan
Williams Sonoma is known for having exclusive must-have kitchen finds and collaborating with various brands to offer them. For 2025, it has partnered with Universal Studios to celebrate the upcoming "Wicked: For Good" film with a collection of products. This glazed stoneware loaf pan features alternating side portraits of Glinda and Elphaba in pink and green, respectively. It's a colorful way to serve your classic beef meatloaf, quick bread, or other baked goods, unveiling the complementary "Wicked" written on the bottom of the pan as your recipe disappears. Grab the Wicked x Williams Sonoma Loaf Pan for about $40.
Wicked x Williams Sonoma Spatulas
Let your inner witch flow as you stir, fold, flip, scrape, spread, and serve everything from fried eggs to cake mix with these heat-resistant silicone Wicked Spatulas from Williams Sonoma. Atop the artist's paintbrush-like handle made of beech wood, these two essential kitchen tools have different designs. Both feature the witches' full silhouettes on one side, but on the opposite sides, the Glinda-inspired utensil features her wand, while the Elphaba-inspired tool has her broom. The Wicked x Williams Sonoma Spatulas are available for about $18 each, or get the set for about $35.
Wicked x Williams Sonoma Elphaba & Glinda Mugs
If you're looking for a sturdy yet elegant way to enjoy hot caffeinated or non-caffeinated brews — like the world's best hot chocolate — these Wicked x Williams Sonoma Elphaba & Glinda Mugs are perfect. These stoneware mugs feature officially licensed, hand-applied artwork inspired by each of the witches' personas, making them fantastic gifts for other "Wicked" fans in your life, too. Featuring a scratch-resistant glaze, they're also safe to put in the dishwasher and microwave for convenience. You can get your favorite Wicked x Williams Sonoma Elphaba or Glinda Mug for about $17, or order the pair together for about $34.
Wicked x Williams Sonoma Tea Towels
These two-piece sets of Wicked Tea Towels from Williams Sonoma are ideal for absorbing small potion spills, drying or wiping your hands, or simply adding vibrant color in your kitchen. Corresponding to the respective witch, of course, each set features a simple design on one and a more sporadic design on the other. The designs are digitally printed on the 100% cotton twill weave, which is machine-washable, and each tea towel has a loop for hanging. The Elphaba and Glinda sets of Williams Sonoma Tea Towels are each about $30.
Wicked Glinda and Elphaba Glass Cutting Board
Inspired by the land of Oz, this Wicked Glinda and Elphaba Glass Cutting Board has been created by an independent designer. It's made of tempered glass and goes through a unique printing process to ensure the vibrant color is durable. Available in two sizes, the glass board has four rubber stoppers on the bottom to keep it stable while cutting. We wouldn't blame you for leaving it on your countertop all the time, propped up against the wall like a piece of art. The Wicked Glinda and Elphaba Glass Cutting Board is available on Etsy for about $33 to $45.