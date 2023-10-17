The Waffle Maker Hack For Crispy Bacon Without A Greasy Mess

Most people love crispy bacon, but it's not always worth the greasy mess it leaves behind when cooking. That is, unless you try using a waffle maker for a neater way to cook your favorite breakfast food that will still deliver amazing results, but with less mess. Cooking bacon in a waffle maker might seem odd initially, but it's a quick and convenient method that eliminates the need to clean up grease splashed all over your kitchen.

To try this hack, simply preheat your waffle iron, cut the bacon to fit, if necessary (some waffle irons might be too small for a whole strip of bacon), lay the meat on the waffle maker, and close the lid. Cook the bacon until crisp, then use tongs to remove it and let it cool before eating. As an optional step, halfway through cooking, you may want to shift or turn the bacon so that it cooks evenly throughout.

Once it's done cooking, you'll be left with all the bacon grease in one spot and not all over your stovetop and kitchen walls. The best part is you can leave some or all of the bacon grease in the waffle maker and cook extra tasty waffles in it. Or, dump the grease into a pan on the stove and make hashbrowns or eggs with it.