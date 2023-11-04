The Waffle Maker Hack For A Delicious Cake Treat In A Flash

If you're looking for a unique way to serve sweet treats at your next gathering, you may want to grab your waffle maker. The appliance is most commonly used to cook a popular breakfast item, but it can be used to cook a few other things, too. If you want a slightly unconventional way to make cookies, it can come in handy. The kitchen appliance can also help you make quick and easy individually portioned cakes. All you'll need to do is swap in some cake batter instead of waffle mix.

This trick can work with homemade batter or store-bought boxes of cake mix. Prepare the batter as you usually would to bake a cake. Then, instead of pouring it into a pan and preheating the oven, spoon some of that batter into your waffle maker. Once it cooks, you'll have a delicious waffle-shaped cake ready to top with frosting, ice cream, or sprinkles.