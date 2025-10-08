Why Texas Roadhouse Only Serves Lunch A Couple Days A Week

In the middle of a weekday, it sure would be nice to escape and enjoy an affordable steak and a basket of fresh-baked rolls for lunch. Unfortunately, aside from a few locations, Texas Roadhouse isn't the place to enjoy a meal before 3:00 pm, as it is not open for lunch on weekdays. There's a good reason for only serving dinner most days. In an interview with Forbes, Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor stated that fewer shifts allow him to have his top workers focusing on making fresh food. "I get my A team working for dinner. I like that," elaborated Taylor. He also mentioned that most chain restaurants do only 30% of their normal business during lunch, making it a tough time to remain open. In fact, in the last couple of years, since Taylor gave this interview, fewer people are going out to lunch during the workday.

The tactic appears to be working. Started in 1993, the company now has 797 locations worldwide. The chain is known for affordable meals, especially if you take advantage of the best time to save money, which is during its early dine-in menu hours between 3 and 6 p.m. Think of it as a late lunch.