Which Days Is Texas Roadhouse Open For Lunch?

Texas Roadhouse is an establishment that has garnered considerable fanfare and attention over the years for its hearty, affordable food. It even became the top casual dining restaurant in the United States by overtaking Olive Garden in 2024. This status at the top becomes even more impressive when you take into account that the chain isn't open for lunch on a daily basis. Instead, the vast majority of Texas Roadhouse locations open at 3 p.m. on weekdays, skipping typical lunch entirely.

Lunch fanatics only get the chance to enjoy the restaurant's mid-day offerings on the weekends, when Texas Roadhouse opens as early as 11 a.m. While this can sometimes include Fridays, your best bet is paying the chain a visit on either Saturday or Sunday if you're planning on getting lunch (or call ahead).

Despite these limited lunch hours, the restaurant does offer a variety of lunch specials for those lucky enough to dine in from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The lunch menu allows you to get smaller, cheaper versions of some of the chain's most popular dishes — such as the pulled pork sandwich and sirloin steak — and is a great option if you're on a budget. Alternatively you could use our hack and order your meal off the kids' menu to get lower-priced food.