The Best Time To Go To Texas Roadhouse For A Cheaper Meal

Texas Roadhouse is already a restaurant that you can go to for affordable prices — even its steaks (all of which we've ranked) are well-priced. But there's actually a way you can save even more money: dining a bit early in the day to catch the Early Dine In specials. In fact, this is one of the Texas Roadhouse rules that every diner should know, along with how easy it is to fill up on rolls and the fact that you shouldn't expect a quiet meal.

The Early Dine-In — also known as the Early Bird Special — is when the chain offers a special menu with discounted prices within a certain time frame. Generally, the Early Dine-In hours run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays only. However, the specific hours may vary from location to location, so you'll want to call your local Texas Roadhouse to find out the specific hours.

Everything on the special menu is priced at just $10.99, which is simply a deal that can't be beat. On the regular menu, even the cheapest entree options are around that price point. It's undeniable that the regular prices at Texas Roadhouse are already quite affordable, but there's still a big appeal in saving a bit of money — even if it's just five bucks — with the Early Dine-In.