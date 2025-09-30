The Best Time To Go To Texas Roadhouse For A Cheaper Meal
Texas Roadhouse is already a restaurant that you can go to for affordable prices — even its steaks (all of which we've ranked) are well-priced. But there's actually a way you can save even more money: dining a bit early in the day to catch the Early Dine In specials. In fact, this is one of the Texas Roadhouse rules that every diner should know, along with how easy it is to fill up on rolls and the fact that you shouldn't expect a quiet meal.
The Early Dine-In — also known as the Early Bird Special — is when the chain offers a special menu with discounted prices within a certain time frame. Generally, the Early Dine-In hours run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays only. However, the specific hours may vary from location to location, so you'll want to call your local Texas Roadhouse to find out the specific hours.
Everything on the special menu is priced at just $10.99, which is simply a deal that can't be beat. On the regular menu, even the cheapest entree options are around that price point. It's undeniable that the regular prices at Texas Roadhouse are already quite affordable, but there's still a big appeal in saving a bit of money — even if it's just five bucks — with the Early Dine-In.
What's on the Early Dine-In menu?
The only downside to Texas Roadhouse's Early Dine-In — if you can even call it that — is that it has a limited menu. But again, with each item being $10.99, having fewer options is hardly a dealbreaker. Besides, the limited menu actually has something on there for just about everyone — even if the fresh-baked rolls, which we placed in the top spot of our ranking of the best dishes at Texas Roadhouse, aren't on there.
For steak lovers, you can choose between the 6 ounce sirloin steak or the country-fried sirloin. Meanwhile, if chicken is more your go-to protein, there's the grilled barbecue chicken, the herb-crusted chicken, the country-fried chicken, and the chicken critters dinner. There's also the pulled pork dinner or the grilled pork chop. Finally, there are three salad options: the chicken Caesar salad, the grilled chicken salad, and the chicken critter salad.
To put the price difference into perspective, the 6 ounce steak is normally $15.49 and the country-fried chicken is usually $16.99. Even the chicken Caesar salad is typically $15.99. Keep in mind that prices do vary by location, but no matter which option you're choosing, you're still saving a few bucks — and if you go with multiple people, that extra money will easily add up.